JoJo Siwa & Former Love Island Star Boyfriend Chris Hughes Have A Massive Age Gap

Because JoJo Siwa transformed from child reality TV star to young adult in the spotlight, her life has always been in the news. But interest in Siwa's relationship history piqued after she came out as LGBTQ+ in 2021. That's why people had a lot to say when she announced in April that she was in a relationship with her former "Celebrity Big Brother" co-star Chris Hughes. However, another eye-raising detail about their relationship somewhat fell through the cracks: their decade-plus age gap.

That's not entirely surprising. Siwa and Hughes' romance had a controversial timing that got people talking for all the wrong reasons. For starters, Siwa had been dating Australian actor Kath Ebbs when her relationship with the former "Love Island" star blossomed on TV. But she insisted their connection was friendly during the show. Shortly after leaving the house, she broke up with her girlfriend, and a couple of months later, announced she and Hughes were a couple. "It's not platonic any more," she told The Guardian in June.

Besides, the minutiae of Siwa's personal life and sexuality were also on everyone's lips. When Siwa first came out as LGBTQ+, she refused to use labels. But over the following months and years, she used different ones until finally announcing she identified as lesbian. Social media users were quick to problematize how she identifies because of her relationship with a straight man. While their relationship has drawn attention for different reasons, some social media users have focused on their age difference.

