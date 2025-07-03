Andrew Cuomo's Transformation Since His Fall From Grace Is Jarring

Back in 2021, a number of voices were calling for Andrew Cuomo's resignation in wake of the sexual harassment investigation against him, as well as the nursing home scandal. However, 2025 has marked quite the switcheroo and while some might argue that his criminal case being dropped means he's worthy of a second chance, not everyone has been quite so understanding of the jarring renewed acceptance of the disgraced ex-governor.

Advertisement

In a fabulously petty side-by-side comparison of what was said about Cuomo in 2021 versus 2025, Politico included statements made by Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo Jr., Rep. Tom Suozzi, and Rep. Richie Torres, among others. Some highlights? In 2021, Torres had declared on X that New York was "no longer governable under [Cuomo's] leadership." But in 2025, he lauded Cuomos "competence" in an interview with the New York Post. Suozzi shared similar sentiments, having previously praised Cuomo's sexual harassment accusers as "brave" in a press release on his website, only to gush over his "common-sense leadership" on Cuomo's campaign website come 2025. As for Addabbo Jr., despite specifically noting the findings in the report against Cuomo as the reason he felt the then-governor should resign in a 2021 New York State Senate press release, he's also since U-turned.

Advertisement

Of course, not everyone is fully leaning into pretend amnesia. Some, like Sen. Jessica Ramos, have even made it clear their support for Cuomo comes down to nothing but logistics. "This is not about forgiveness. This is not about forgetting anything. This is a very sober view of being one week away from early voting and understanding that there are two clear people heading the race, and I want to make sure that we have a mayor that understands how government works," she said (via Politico). Even so, like we said, not everyone is willing to sit around the campfire singing "Kumbaya."