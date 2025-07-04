Malia Obama's First Reaction To Her Dad Becoming President Was An Inadvertent Burn

Malia Obama and Sasha Obama were just 10 and 7 years old, respectively, when their father, Barack Obama, was elected president for the first time in 2008. According to their mom, Michelle Obama, Malia's reaction to her father's historic win was especially memorable. They were headed to Grant Park in Chicago for Barack's victory speech when Malia said something funny. "So we're in the car on the way to Grant Park, and it's this deep silence," the former first lady recalled on the "Las Culturistas" podcast in 2025. Apparently, Malia thought no one had shown up to watch him speak, as the streets they were driving through were particularly empty.

Advertisement

Michelle remembered Malia dissing her father without knowing it. "Malia says, 'Dad, I don't think anybody's coming to your party,'" she recalled. "Because no one was on the street, and this was Lake Shore Drive that was always busy." She took that opportunity to explain to the girls how their lives were about to change. "We were like, 'Oh, sweetie, no. This is what happens now that your dad is president,'" Michelle said. "'No one will ever be on this street when he's on the street, again.'"

On the campaign trail, Barack and Michelle made a conscious effort to keep Malia and Sasha away from the election frenzy. On days they couldn't be home, they would invite the girls' cousins over to keep them company while they were out at campaign events. "They were 7 and 10, or 6 and 9 at the time. So most of the time ... they're playing," Michelle told hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang. "Election nights were all about, 'We get chicken fingers and we get to stay up, right?'" But that's not to say they didn't understand what was going on.

Advertisement