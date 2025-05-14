Sasha & Malia Obama's Ridiculously Lavish Lives Are Hard To Believe

For Michelle Obama, it was crucial that her kids didn't grow up too privileged, despite the significant lifestyle changes that came with the family's move to the White House in 2009. However, Sasha Obama and Malia Obama still got to live large by taking advantage of the many extraordinary opportunities Barack Obama's presidency afforded them, including access to celebrities and big-name designers.

Michelle realized from the start that Sasha and Malia, who were 7 and 10 respectively, when Barack started his first term as president, could easily get spoiled by the many amenities available at their new home. They had access to a movie theater and bowling alley, and staffers were on call who could help them keep their rooms clean or bring them their favorite snacks. Speaking to her late mother, Marian Robinson, on "The Michelle Obama" podcast, the former first lady said, "Putting them in a historic mansion with butlers and maids and florists and gardeners and Secret Service, and then trying to make sure that they understood boundaries, understood responsibility ... you had to basically upend the system of the White House ... to make sure these girls had some semblance of normalcy."

But Sasha and Malia getting their own Secret Service code names? Anything but normal. On "The Late Show," Michelle revealed that the sisters even got driving lessons from their security detail. "Malia told me her first driving lesson was on the Secret Service driving range," she revealed. Now, that truly is a singular experience that no amount of money can buy. Getting to meet the music industry's biggest teen idols and being given exclusive tours of the world's most iconic landmarks while traversing the globe are also pretty priceless opportunities.