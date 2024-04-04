Sasha And Malia Obama's Inner Circle Is Filled With Celebrities

Growing up with famous parents certainly meant Malia and Sasha Obama rubbed shoulders with a ton of celebs. In light of that, we're not exactly surprised that even after their father's presidency, the Obama sisters' inner circle includes more than a few famous faces. From the family members of other political figures to friends and close colleagues in the entertainment business, it's safe to say these two are very well connected.

For starters, there's Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush. As many will know, the Bush twins made a point of showing the Obamas around the White House ahead of their move to Washington. Of that, Michelle Obama previously said in an interview with Hager for "Today," that the girls had really appreciated how genuinely warm their predecessors had been towards them, and how they'd carved out time for the occasion. More than a decade later, Hager shared in an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that she and her sister had maintained contact with them over the years. "I reach out to the Obama girls, and, you know, vice versa ... there is a sisterhood, because it's so few of us," she mused.

With the Bush sisters essentially ushering the Obama girls into their position as public figures in their own right, it's heartwarming to know they keep in touch. However, over the years, Sasha and Malia have struck up close bonds with a number of other celebrities, too.