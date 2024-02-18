What Joe Biden's Grandkids Had To Say About Sasha And Malia Obama

According to Joe Biden's grandchildren, their friendship with Sasha Obama and Malia Obama didn't end when the Trumps moved into the White House. And while Donald Trump's adult children were more involved in his administration than most presidents' progeny, it seems that the younger Bidens prefer to seek advice from the Obama sisters about navigating life with the leader of the free world as a family member.

In 2021, four of Joe's adult granddaughters appeared on "Today" and spoke about their special bond with Sasha and Malia. The conversation featured Natalie Biden, the daughter of Joe's late son Beau Biden; and Hunter Biden's daughters Naomi Biden, Finnegan Biden, and Maisy Biden. The Biden and Obama girls go way back. In 2008, Sasha and Finnegan organized a slumber party for the group before Barack Obama won his White House bid. At the time, the two party planners were 7 and 10, respectively.

"They cleared out the room, put down futons, they had popcorn and stuff. And there are, I don't know, seven, eight, nine little kids in there," Joe recalled during a fundraising event, as reported by The Guardian. He also revealed that seeing the kids having so much fun together made him feel good about accepting Obama's offer to be his running mate. "I didn't have any doubt after that why the hell I took this job," he said. His granddaughters got some potential lifelong friends out of the deal, so they have to be pretty happy about it, too.