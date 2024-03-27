How Critics Hit Malia Obama Hard On The Nepo Baby Discourse

Malia Obama has made no secret of the fact that she hates being a celebrity simply for being a former first daughter, but that hasn't stopped critics from attributing her professional success to that. Even with all the steps she's taken to make it on her own, Malia hasn't been immune to nepo baby commentary.

Allusions to Malia's nepo baby status go back to her first gig in the entertainment business. As a teenager, she'd interned on the set of Halle Berry's "Extant." A few years later, Berry herself had shared in an interview on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that Barack and Michelle Obama's eldest daughter had been keen to take on any job assigned to her. "She was down to do whatever a PA is asked to do, and I had wild respect for her for that," she said. Granted, the actor added that most people struggled to see her as a regular assistant — and there's no denying that was a direct result of her family connections. Nevertheless, Berry added that Malia had been committed to her tasks, anyway.

Enthusiasm aside, the former first daughter couldn't escape shady retorts from those who felt she was given special treatment. Exhibit A: one comment under the "WWHL" video saw someone complain, "She's a kid, really why are they in such awe. Just because her parents are successful doesn't mean she's placed on a higher standard." Unfortunately, Malia has continued to face those sentiments over the years.