Signs Malia And Sasha Obama Hate The Celebrity Life

As the daughters of Barack and Michelle Obama, Sasha and Malia Obama have been public figures since their childhood. However, that's not to say they're happy about it. In fact, there are several signs that the former first daughters dislike their celebrity status.

First off, their paparazzi pics. While most celebrities have had a bad day with the paps at some point, it's pretty clear from their expressions that Sasha and Malia would rather the media not tail them at all as they go about their daily routines. Speaking to People en Español in 2022, their mother even issued a request to the media to ease up on their coverage of the two. "They are not looking to be followed by the paparazzi just because their mom wrote a book ... And I hope the media hears me when I am saying this: They are not seeking the [limelight] in this regard," she said.

Unfortunately, while the White House had the power to protect the Obama sisters when they were younger and their father was in office, that's no longer the case. As such, there's always a chance the paparazzi will follow the sisters — and there are a few ways they let us know that they hate life in the spotlight.