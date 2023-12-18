The Hint Sasha And Malia Obama Have Secret Social Media Accounts

Malia and Sasha Obama could reign as social media queens if they wanted to. With a high-profile background and effortless cool girl vibe, the sisters have inherent online clout — the kind influencers can only dream of. Yet, intriguingly, they have chosen to remain absent from the digital realm, leaving us with no posts to like or vlogs to watch. As far as we know, the pair has no social media accounts... at least none we can hit follow on, anyway.

It's not as if the two need Instagram handles to get everyone talking, though. They always go viral for even the most mundane things, from going on grocery runs at Trader Joe's to filling up their gas tanks. On occasion, the two would make surprise cameos on their friends' socials, like that one TikTok challenge featuring Sasha and her college pals, proving that even former White House kids are in tune with the trends just like everyone else.

But can we really believe for a second that the famous sisters don't have Twitter stashed away on their iPhones? Their parents, Barack and Michelle Obama, have occasionally teased that the girls are not as offline as they seem. They just prefer to do all the tweeting and posting in secret.