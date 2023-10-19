Why Sasha And Malia Obama No Longer Have Secret Service Protection

Sasha and Malia Obama used to be two of the most protected kids in the world. In the two terms that their father, Barack Obama, assumed the presidency, they enjoyed protection from the Secret Service 24/7 for eight straight years. But that privilege was lost when a new administration took charge of the Oval Office.

Michelle Obama once shared at the Essence Festival that her daughters did not exactly have a normal childhood, mainly because of the strict security detail. "My kids had armed guards with them at all times," she shared (via ET). "Imagine trying to have your first kiss [around] a bunch of men [with guns] and earpieces." The two even had security tail them even when they went to sleepovers. The Secret Service had to perform a complete sweep of their friends' homes before they were even permitted to come over. "I mean, I'm surprised my kids have any friends, you know?" Michelle quipped. But it wasn't all that bad, of course. During an interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the former first lady dished that Malia and Sasha's guards functioned as their driving teachers, too. "Their agents taught them how to drive ... Malia told me that her first driving lesson was on the Secret Service driving range."

But in 2017, when Donald Trump took over the White House, the Obama kids no longer had the Secret Service watch their every move. It's not because they want to, but because they were no longer required to.