How Michelle Obama Really Felt About Sasha And Malia's Choice To Live Together

Michelle Obama told "Today" hosts Jenna Bush and Hoda Kotb that she used to talk to her daughters about the unique bond that they shared back when she had to play referee for their sisterly spats. Few other people in the world know what it's like growing up in the White House and having to be tailed by a Secret Service detail everywhere you go, after all.

There's also the increased scrutiny that comes with being the children of one of the most powerful men in the world and the enormous pressure to be on your best behavior; you can even make headlines for looking understandably unimpressed at a turkey-pardoning ceremony. "I said, 'You wait, you are going to wake up one day and you're going to look over at that other person, and you're going to know that you two share something very unique,' especially given what they've been through," Michelle recalled.

Sasha Obama and Malia Obama gave Michelle one of the greatest gifts children can give their mother when they proved her right by deciding to live together, but she didn't gloat. "You try not to react too much because it's like, you don't want to go, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so happy for you!' because then they think, 'Well, maybe this is not a good thing if my mom likes it,'" Michelle explained to People.