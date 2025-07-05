Dylan Dreyer's Inappropriate Outfit Should Have Never Been Allowed On TV

Dylan Dreyer's on-air looks are usually on point. From chic dresses to casual styles, the NBC News meteorologist often stuns viewers with her fashion sense. However, she once crossed the line into inappropriate territory with a miniskirt that had spectators paying more attention to her killer legs than the weather report. We don't blame them. Dreyer's transformation has been a sight to see, and she has recently put in extra effort to look her best.

In June, Dreyer shared with her Instagram fans that she had completed a 42-day fitness program, which she couldn't be more proud of. "Granted, it took me a little longer than 42 days to complete, but I've never felt stronger! Can beat Calvin in an arm wrestle, no big deal," she wrote, referring to her oldest son. Dreyer, who completed her family in 2021 amid pregnancy complications with her third child, has paid more attention to her family life and well-being in recent years.

In 2022, Dreyer left one of her NBC posts after almost a decade to focus on her personal life. With a heavy heart, she said goodbye to "Weekend Today" so she could work five instead of six days a week. "That's really all I'm going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three," she said. The extra free time also allowed her to work exercise into her schedule. It definitely shows, but she didn't need too much help to begin with. As her skimpy outfit showed, she has always had a killer figure.

