Dylan Dreyer's Inappropriate Outfit Should Have Never Been Allowed On TV
Dylan Dreyer's on-air looks are usually on point. From chic dresses to casual styles, the NBC News meteorologist often stuns viewers with her fashion sense. However, she once crossed the line into inappropriate territory with a miniskirt that had spectators paying more attention to her killer legs than the weather report. We don't blame them. Dreyer's transformation has been a sight to see, and she has recently put in extra effort to look her best.
In June, Dreyer shared with her Instagram fans that she had completed a 42-day fitness program, which she couldn't be more proud of. "Granted, it took me a little longer than 42 days to complete, but I've never felt stronger! Can beat Calvin in an arm wrestle, no big deal," she wrote, referring to her oldest son. Dreyer, who completed her family in 2021 amid pregnancy complications with her third child, has paid more attention to her family life and well-being in recent years.
In 2022, Dreyer left one of her NBC posts after almost a decade to focus on her personal life. With a heavy heart, she said goodbye to "Weekend Today" so she could work five instead of six days a week. "That's really all I'm going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three," she said. The extra free time also allowed her to work exercise into her schedule. It definitely shows, but she didn't need too much help to begin with. As her skimpy outfit showed, she has always had a killer figure.
Dylan Dreyer's leather skirt left little to the imagination
In May 2017 episode of "Sunday Today with Willie Geist," Dylan Dreyer wore a black leather miniskirt that was probably more suited for cocktails with girlfriends than the workplace. Tucked into it, a floral button-up shirt teased her décolletage, expanding the Saturday-night look. She completed the ensemble with nude high heels that also seemed more appropriate for the dance floor. Dreyer looked great — maybe a little too great for a work environment.
Proof of that is that Dreyer's leather skirt became sort of an internet sensation. Several years later, social media users were still resharing the clip, showing that viewers had a hard time concentrating on much else beyond her great figure. "Excellent traffic report or whatever she was talking about," one user commented on a 2024 TikTok post. The comments section was filled with similar sentiments. "She said something about low pressure developing and I believe her," another wrote.
Others complimented her fashion choices, highlighting how they did her figure wonders. "You definitely make it work with that leather skirt," one user wrote. Making her look even more impressive, Dreyer wasn't even five months postpartum. Dreyer welcomed her first child in December 2016, a milestone Geist noted in the episode. "On her very first Mother's Day — Happy Mother's Day!" he gushed. That wasn't the first time the weatherwoman rocked the same exact ensemble, having done it in a September 2015 episode as well. And it looked just as saucy then.