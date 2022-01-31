Dylan Dreyer Is Leaving One Of Her NBC Posts After Almost A Decade
"Today" meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is now the mother of three sons: Calvin, 4, Oliver, 1, and Russell James, 4 months — and while she recently returned to work after her latest maternity leave, she just revealed that her time on one show won't be for long.
Dreyer was showered with love on her first day back. She shared some pics on Instagram that showed her co-stars embracing her after her four-month leave. She wrote, "So many hugs!!! Oh how I missed my @todayshow family." She added, "It feels good to get right back into the swing of things!!" She also opened up about returning to work on the "Today" show itself, revealing, "I was just saying it feels like I haven't left." Dreyer continued, "Like, all of a sudden four months came and went and it's done and the kids are home, taken care of and I'm back."
Little did she know that there was another surprise waiting for her at home. The weather anchor took to social media to brag about her son. "My first day back to work either got me a 'Good God, Mom' or a 'Good Job,' Mom.' His smile says it's the second one! #thanksbuddy!" she captioned an image of Calvin holding the cutest self-made banner.
But now, Dreyer's life is about to change again. And this time around, she's putting her family first.
Dylan Dreyer wants more family time
After 10 years as the weather anchor for "Weekend Today," Dylan Dreyer's time with the show is done. On the January 29 episode, she revealed her plans for spending more time with her family. It was a difficult decision, Dreyer explained. "I really don't want to step away," she said. But at the same time, she remarked, "I just don't think I can do six days a week anymore." While Dreyer is leaving "Weekend Today," viewers can still watch her during the week on "Today."
"Weekend Today" showed a montage of Dreyer over the last decade, highlighting her time with them. Afterward, Dreyer realized how much had happened since she started working on the show. She recalled, " ... In the time I've been on 'Weekend Today,' I've gotten married and I've had three sons." She added, "It really is incredible just to look back and think of the things I've been through, and not to mention everything I've done on the show."
In that time on the show, the meteorologist also got real with her audience. Dreyer dealt with pregnancy complications "by putting my story out there," she revealed to People. "I feel like the thousands of prayers and good wishes we received really made a difference."
Ultimately, Dreyer's plans for the future are clear. "These boys are my whole life and [husband] Brian [Fichera] and I, we love being a team on weekends," she said, adding, "That's really all I'm going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three." How lucky those kids are.