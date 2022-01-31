Dylan Dreyer Is Leaving One Of Her NBC Posts After Almost A Decade

"Today" meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is now the mother of three sons: Calvin, 4, Oliver, 1, and Russell James, 4 months — and while she recently returned to work after her latest maternity leave, she just revealed that her time on one show won't be for long.

Dreyer was showered with love on her first day back. She shared some pics on Instagram that showed her co-stars embracing her after her four-month leave. She wrote, "So many hugs!!! Oh how I missed my @todayshow family." She added, "It feels good to get right back into the swing of things!!" She also opened up about returning to work on the "Today" show itself, revealing, "I was just saying it feels like I haven't left." Dreyer continued, "Like, all of a sudden four months came and went and it's done and the kids are home, taken care of and I'm back."

Little did she know that there was another surprise waiting for her at home. The weather anchor took to social media to brag about her son. "My first day back to work either got me a 'Good God, Mom' or a 'Good Job,' Mom.' His smile says it's the second one! #thanksbuddy!" she captioned an image of Calvin holding the cutest self-made banner.

But now, Dreyer's life is about to change again. And this time around, she's putting her family first.