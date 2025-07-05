Sasha Obama Isn't Even Trying To Hide Her Party Girl Lifestyle Anymore
Sasha Obama is officially in her wild-child era. She went viral in April 2025 after exposing her killer body in a risque outfit at an album release party she attended with her sister, Malia Obama. Singer Destin Conrad posted an Instagram photo showing Sasha in low-rise jeans and a white tank top tucked beneath her bra. Later, he opened up what it's like hanging out with the Obama sisters in an interview with iHeartRadio's Hot 97's Nessa. "It is pretty wild," agreed Conrad. "But they're so chill and so cool and so normal... and, like, so smart."
In August 2023, Sasha also made a splash at Drake's exclusive after-party in Los Angeles, where she was photographed arriving at the scene with Malia. The youngest of the Obama siblings showcased her killer curves in a cropped corset top that ended just above her belly button, exposing her midriff. "Uhhh well, they ain't kids anymore that's for sure," one IG user quipped in response to the viral photos. Speaking on "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa," Michelle shared her sad fear for Malia and Sasha's unwanted fame while growing up inside the White House.
"When your kids are under the security of the Secret Service, you almost have to work twice as hard to make their life normal," she said. Like most people their age, Sasha and Malia partied, drank, dated around, and even learned how to smoke. As parents, it kept her and Barack constantly on the edge. "Because we had to work to make sure that them being regular teenagers didn't wind up on Page Six," the former first lady explained. But now it seems Sasha isn't keeping her party girl phase a secret anymore.
Sasha Obama is in full party mode
These days, Sasha Obama appears to be far more comfortable owning her party girl phase without worrying too much about ending up in tabloids. She was recently spotted out and about at a Los Angeles club with some friends, including Manon Bannerman of the famous girl group KATSEYE. Fans of the group, known for their hits "Gnarly" and "Gabriela," went wild when Manon posted a photo with Sasha and her friend Sophie on Instagram in June 2025. "IM SORRY...SASHA OBAMA??!??!" one X user exclaimed. Another questioned how the link-up was even possible: "Bro how tf does manon know Sasha??" wondered the user.
MANON WITH SASHA OBAMA?!!! pic.twitter.com/TfaUBPDVnz
— M 🧚🏽 (@manonloops) June 15, 2025
Before this, the 24-year-old USC alum also stepped out in West Hollywood for a Halloween bash thrown by Billie Eilish in 2024. Out of her daring looks, it was her outfit that evening that garnered the most attention for its effortless but tasteful execution. Sasha opted for a baby blue tee and super short striped shorts that gave an eyeful of her long legs. She added a chunky leather belt to cinch her waist before layering with a black trench coat and slouchy boots for a cohesive look.
For her part, Malia dressed as a cowgirl in a white tank top, denim skirt, and knee-high boots. She wore a fake snake around her neck, before finishing off with a black cowboy hat. On Reddit, fans seem to love the sisters' unique approach to fashion: "Both of their styles are so cool. Seriously just really cool girls," gushed one user. Others were just happy to see them thriving: "They are the cutest! They seem to be living their best lives and I'm here for it."