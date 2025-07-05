Sasha Obama Isn't Even Trying To Hide Her Party Girl Lifestyle Anymore

Sasha Obama is officially in her wild-child era. She went viral in April 2025 after exposing her killer body in a risque outfit at an album release party she attended with her sister, Malia Obama. Singer Destin Conrad posted an Instagram photo showing Sasha in low-rise jeans and a white tank top tucked beneath her bra. Later, he opened up what it's like hanging out with the Obama sisters in an interview with iHeartRadio's Hot 97's Nessa. "It is pretty wild," agreed Conrad. "But they're so chill and so cool and so normal... and, like, so smart."

Advertisement

In August 2023, Sasha also made a splash at Drake's exclusive after-party in Los Angeles, where she was photographed arriving at the scene with Malia. The youngest of the Obama siblings showcased her killer curves in a cropped corset top that ended just above her belly button, exposing her midriff. "Uhhh well, they ain't kids anymore that's for sure," one IG user quipped in response to the viral photos. Speaking on "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa," Michelle shared her sad fear for Malia and Sasha's unwanted fame while growing up inside the White House.

"When your kids are under the security of the Secret Service, you almost have to work twice as hard to make their life normal," she said. Like most people their age, Sasha and Malia partied, drank, dated around, and even learned how to smoke. As parents, it kept her and Barack constantly on the edge. "Because we had to work to make sure that them being regular teenagers didn't wind up on Page Six," the former first lady explained. But now it seems Sasha isn't keeping her party girl phase a secret anymore.

Advertisement