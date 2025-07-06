Bill Cosby's Diet In Prison Was Anything But Gourmet

Bill Cosby's 10-year sentence for the sexual assault of Andrea Constand was overturned in 2021, according to CNN, but he still spent three years in federal custody eating prison food — and it was anything but gourmet. Despite Cosby's $200 million net worth, he was unable to escape the awful nutritional offerings inmates are given during their time in the prison system. For example, shortly after he entered the Pennsylvania-based facility, The New York Times reported on the numerous bland options the star would have access to, including cereal, fruit, and beverages such as coffee and milk. However, lunch and dinner likely consisted of anything from pizza to roast pork and, yes, pudding — much like the Jello goods Cosby promoted decades before his downfall.

As for Cosby's first meal during his prison stay? Well, that was none other than baked meatballs with a variety of sides, including rice, mashed potatoes, gravy, and green beans, according to CNN. However, if none of those items caught his eye, Cosby had a rotating menu that offered up the chance of something different. The outlet published the breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu from Week 3 of September 2018, when "The Cosby Show" star began his sentence. For breakfasts, he was offered various breakfast pastries, hot cakes, and eggs, along with the standard mix of coffee, juice, and tea. Lunches consisted of Santa Fe seasoned fish and veal patties, while dinners featured taco-seasoned meat or poultry tetrazzini.

Unsurprisingly, the unappetizing menu made a significant impact on the once-beloved sitcom star.