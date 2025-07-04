Caitlyn Jenner's Longtime Companion, Sophia Hutchins, Reportedly Dead At 29

Caitlyn Jenner's long-time friend and manager Sophia Hutchins died on July 2 in an ATV accident. Hutchins was riding the ATV on a road near Jenner's home in Malibu when she made contact with a car's bumper, which caused her to lose control and fall down a ravine, per TMZ. Footage of the aftermath of the fatal crash was captured by a KCAL News helicopter. What made the footage even more harrowing was the ATV was on top of a car that remained there from a crash much earlier. Judging by the discarded vehicles, the stretch of road where she lost control appeared especially dangerous. Following her death, condolences poured in on Hutchins' Instagram.

Advertisement

Hutchins was best known as Jenner's pal and business partner, and she even made an appearance on the reality star's "I Am Cait" docu-series. Previously, rumors had swirled that Hutchins was Jenner's girlfriend, but their relationship was platonic, and her main role besides being a friend was being the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum's manager. While appearing on the "Juicy Scoop" podcast in May 2020, Hutchins spoke about how she became friends with Jenner. "We met through our hairstylists. He was doing my hair one day and was like ... 'Caitlyn would like to meet you,'" Hutchins recalled. "I learned a lot about what was going on in Caitlyn's life and I felt it was a financial s*** show," she recalled. That led to Hutchins becoming Jenner's manager, and much more.

Advertisement