Caitlyn Jenner's Longtime Companion, Sophia Hutchins, Reportedly Dead At 29
Caitlyn Jenner's long-time friend and manager Sophia Hutchins died on July 2 in an ATV accident. Hutchins was riding the ATV on a road near Jenner's home in Malibu when she made contact with a car's bumper, which caused her to lose control and fall down a ravine, per TMZ. Footage of the aftermath of the fatal crash was captured by a KCAL News helicopter. What made the footage even more harrowing was the ATV was on top of a car that remained there from a crash much earlier. Judging by the discarded vehicles, the stretch of road where she lost control appeared especially dangerous. Following her death, condolences poured in on Hutchins' Instagram.
Hutchins was best known as Jenner's pal and business partner, and she even made an appearance on the reality star's "I Am Cait" docu-series. Previously, rumors had swirled that Hutchins was Jenner's girlfriend, but their relationship was platonic, and her main role besides being a friend was being the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum's manager. While appearing on the "Juicy Scoop" podcast in May 2020, Hutchins spoke about how she became friends with Jenner. "We met through our hairstylists. He was doing my hair one day and was like ... 'Caitlyn would like to meet you,'" Hutchins recalled. "I learned a lot about what was going on in Caitlyn's life and I felt it was a financial s*** show," she recalled. That led to Hutchins becoming Jenner's manager, and much more.
Sophia Hutchins explained her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner
Despite their insistence that there was nothing romantic between them, on multiple occasions Sophia Hutchins had to address rumors about her and Caitlyn Jenner dating. After attempting to squash rumors of their romance online, Hutchins clarified her relationship with Jenner in an interview with People in June 2021. "I don't want controversy. I am just trying to live my life. Caitlyn is a parent to me," she told the outlet. "I feel so blessed and humbled to be a part of such an amazing family and that she treats me like a daughter," Hutchins added.
Hutchins also bonded with the former Olympic athlete over their support for Donald Trump. One of the posts pinned to Hutchins' Instagram page is a snap of her and the president. On election night in November 2024, Hutchins posted an Instagram photo of her and Jenner seated at a table with friends at an event supporting Trump. Prior to that, Jenner uploaded a video of an incensed Hutchins flashing the middle finger to a group of onlookers in April 2024. "Surround yourself with a team of fighters — it's the only way! We must restore world peace by re-electing @TeamTrump," Jenner wrote on X, formerly Twitter, alongside the clip of her longtime companion.