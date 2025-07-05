Charmed Star Julian McMahon's Last Instagram Post Is So Sad Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Julian McMahon's fans were left stunned and heartbroken on July 4 after it was announced that the "Charmed" star had died from cancer at age 56. The news was made all the more shocking as, for all intents and purposes, McMahon appeared to be living his best life, traveling, working hard, and looking forward to the future as evidenced by his last Instagram post, which is now so melancholic in light of his demise.

McMahon was excited about his movie, "The Surfer," which premiered at South by Southwest in March 2025, and was released in theaters in May 2025. "I hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it. Cheers #TheSurferFilm," he captioned the February 27 Instagram post that included the official movie poster featuring co-star Nicolas Cage.

"Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible," McMahon's wife Kelly Paniagua wrote, in part, in a statement to Deadline. "Such deeply saddening news. I spent six weeks working with Julian, and he was the most talented of actors. Our scenes together on 'The Surfer' were amongst my favorites I have ever participated in, and Julian is one of my favorite people," Cage also told Deadline, praising McMahon's kindness and smarts, while managing to squeeze in a promo for their movie simultaneously.

