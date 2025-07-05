Charmed Star Julian McMahon's Last Instagram Post Is So Sad Now
Julian McMahon's fans were left stunned and heartbroken on July 4 after it was announced that the "Charmed" star had died from cancer at age 56. The news was made all the more shocking as, for all intents and purposes, McMahon appeared to be living his best life, traveling, working hard, and looking forward to the future as evidenced by his last Instagram post, which is now so melancholic in light of his demise.
McMahon was excited about his movie, "The Surfer," which premiered at South by Southwest in March 2025, and was released in theaters in May 2025. "I hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it. Cheers #TheSurferFilm," he captioned the February 27 Instagram post that included the official movie poster featuring co-star Nicolas Cage.
"Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible," McMahon's wife Kelly Paniagua wrote, in part, in a statement to Deadline. "Such deeply saddening news. I spent six weeks working with Julian, and he was the most talented of actors. Our scenes together on 'The Surfer' were amongst my favorites I have ever participated in, and Julian is one of my favorite people," Cage also told Deadline, praising McMahon's kindness and smarts, while managing to squeeze in a promo for their movie simultaneously.
Tributes pour in for Julian McMahon
Sadly, Julian McMahon is the latest actor to join the list of celebs who have died in 2025. Like many Australian actors, McMahon made his TV debut on a famous soap opera, starring as the Italian-born Ben Lucini in "Home and Away." However, Hollywood beckoned, as he landed a role on the supernatural fantasy "Charmed." Unfortunately, that opportunity contributed to the end of his second marriage as Hallmark star Brooke Burns revealed in 2002 that he was having an affair with co-star Shannen Doherty.
Still, McMahon's career continued to flourish. He made his blockbuster debut in 2007's "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer," followed by a co-starring role in Ryan Murphy's "Nip/Tuck," portraying a problematic Miami plastic surgeon alongside Dylan Walsh.
McMahon kept his cancer diagnosis private, but in hindsight, photos from the 2025 SXSW premiere of "The Surfer" show him looking uncharacteristically gaunt. However, the news shocked fans and co-workers, who reached out on social media to pay tribute to McMahon. A devastated Alyssa Milano was among the many. She posted a touching homage to her former "Charmed" co-star alongside photos of the two. "Julian McMahon was magic. That smile. That laugh. That talent. That presence. He walked into a room and lit it up — not just with charisma, but with kindness. With mischief. With soulful understanding," she wrote on Instagram, praising him for always making her feel comfortable and at ease, while also sharing that they had a close connection despite their many differences.