Karoline Leavitt's Inappropriate Christmas Party Outfit Betrays Her Press Secretary Persona

Those who only know her from press briefings may not realize that Karoline Leavitt has worn some inappropriate outfit in the past. Long before she became known for her frumpy ensembles, Leavitt used to show off her killer body, as was the case around Christmas 2020. The future press secretary posted a festive photo to Instagram where she rocked a revealing dress while standing next to a man in a dark blue suit and red tie. "A White House Christmas," she wrote in the caption, tagging the location as The Trump White House Archive. Leavitt wore a glittery, red body-hugging dress that was an appropriate Christmas color, but was extremely revealing for the event. The piece had a plunging neckline and it clung tightly to her chest, which only further accentuated Leavitt's assets. Her hair was parted to the side and featured light curls as it flowed down the shoulders of her sleeveless number. Not only was it low-cut, but Leavitt's dress wrapped snugly to her figure which highlighted her curves. Considering how eye-catching the glittery outfit was, Leavitt went fairly conservative with her makeup for that occasion.

Unsurprisingly, the risqué dress drew a ton of attention online when she posted the pic to Instagram. Among the thirsty replies were also people who thought the dress was too spicy for "Jesus's Birthday." After she became Donald Trump's press secretary, the photo was rediscovered by several Instagram users who pointed out how it wasn't only Leavitt's taste in clothes that'd changed but also her taste in men. "You made a nice couple with him. But you 'fell in love' with the old rich guy," a follower wrote.

Leavitt's Christmas posts were wildly different in the ensuing years after tying the knot with an older man.