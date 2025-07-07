Trump's Scathing Truth Social Takedown Of Elon Musk Reheats Their Fiery Feud

It would take a lot of money and work to build a new political party that has real weight to it. But considering that Elon Musk is the richest billionaire in the world and seems to have real tenacity for the project, it very well could happen. But for all the possibilities of this new Musk-backed party, Donald Trump doubled down on his dismissal of the idea as he spoke to reporters at the airport in Bedminster, New Jersey. Per LiveNow from Fox, Trump said, "So he can have fun with it, but I think it's ridiculous."

Whether the new party really materializes or not, people on social media definitely noticed the new, even deeper rift between Musk and Trump, and they responded with quite the variety of perspectives. Some people are disappointed that Musk was going against Trump after having supported him in the past. Others are questioning Musk's reasoning, while some think that Trump did Musk dirty.

Then there were those with jokes. One person said on X, "Trump Lashes Out at Musk: 'We Already Have a Perfectly Good Dumpster Fire,'" while another posted, "Apparently the divorce isn't finalized." Another X user commented on a screenshot of Trump's long Truth Social post about Musk and said, "I wish he would just write all this in his little pink Hello Kitty diary when he wants to over-analyze his relationships and get all in his feelings like the other tweens do."

