Trump's Scathing Truth Social Takedown Of Elon Musk Reheats Their Fiery Feud
The latest in the saga of Donald Trump and Elon Musk's bromance and explosive breakup is Musk's posts about forming a new political party. Of course, he used X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, which Musk bought in 2022). He floated the idea on July 4 with a poll about whether or not people would be interested in making "the America Party." He followed it up the next day with a post that said, "Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom."
Trump responded on Truth Social, his social media company that he formed after being kicked off other social media platforms following the January 6 riots. It was a very long post and with lots of his trademark all caps words; it started with him saying: "I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks. He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States — The System seems not designed for them. The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, ... " It went on in this manner, criticizing Musk, for quite a bit longer.
Musk replied, in a way, to Trump's commentary by reposting an X user's meme. The user utilized the popular "I ain't reading all that. I'm happy for u tho. Or sorry that happened" meme format under a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social rant and joked, "Elon's response to Trump." Clearly, Musk's not that bothered by his former friend's displeasure over the announcement.
Social media lit up with responses to Musk's political party announcement and Trump's reaction
It would take a lot of money and work to build a new political party that has real weight to it. But considering that Elon Musk is the richest billionaire in the world and seems to have real tenacity for the project, it very well could happen. But for all the possibilities of this new Musk-backed party, Donald Trump doubled down on his dismissal of the idea as he spoke to reporters at the airport in Bedminster, New Jersey. Per LiveNow from Fox, Trump said, "So he can have fun with it, but I think it's ridiculous."
Whether the new party really materializes or not, people on social media definitely noticed the new, even deeper rift between Musk and Trump, and they responded with quite the variety of perspectives. Some people are disappointed that Musk was going against Trump after having supported him in the past. Others are questioning Musk's reasoning, while some think that Trump did Musk dirty.
Then there were those with jokes. One person said on X, "Trump Lashes Out at Musk: 'We Already Have a Perfectly Good Dumpster Fire,'" while another posted, "Apparently the divorce isn't finalized." Another X user commented on a screenshot of Trump's long Truth Social post about Musk and said, "I wish he would just write all this in his little pink Hello Kitty diary when he wants to over-analyze his relationships and get all in his feelings like the other tweens do."
Elon Musk and Donald Trump had a good relationship for months
Elon Musk spent over $250 million in the last election in support of Donald Trump and Republicans on the ballot, and Musk was the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for the first months of Trump's presidency. Musk was considered a special government employee, so he couldn't have stayed in the position for more than 130 days in a year. But the two likely would have parted ways no matter Musk's government employment status. It was what Trump called the "big, beautiful bill," which was signed on July 4, that appeared to have pushed Musk over the edge.
Musk is unhappy with the amount of money that it will add to the deficit; it's in the trillions. Trump has said that Musk is salty about the bill because it cuts the electric vehicle mandates, and Musk is CEO of electric car company Tesla. The "big beautiful bill" removes federal tax credits for electric vehicles, and Trump has floated the idea of eliminating government subsidies for Musk's companies.
The first seismic shift in the relationship between Musk and Trump came in June 2025. Musk later walked back some of the things he'd posted about Trump; the most inflammatory post, which has now been deleted, was that Trump was named in the Jeffrey Epstein files. But the two reportedly spoke on the phone after that round of public drama, possibly to help repair the damage. But this time around, we have a feeling that there might be too much bad blood for the two notoriously big ego-ed men to move past it.