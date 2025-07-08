Ainsley Earhardt's Attempt To Clarify Timeline Of Sean Hannity Romance Totally Backfires
"Fox and Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt is currently engaged to fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity, but Hannity and Earhardt's relationship has been plagued by rumors about a scandalous start. The two were seemingly an item beginning back in 2019 when they attended a wedding together. And the rumors were that the couple got together before Hannity was divorced. In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail, Earhardt ended up giving some hints that she may have had feelings for Hannity before his divorce was finalized, and certainly before it went public.
Earhardt told the Daily Mail: "I didn't know Sean had gone through a divorce at first. Nobody did. It was very private. I only found out when we started comparing notes and stories because he knew I had gone through mine." But after that revelation, the timing sounds a bit more suspect.
Reportedly, Hannity first asked out Earhardt in 2020, and she said the two of them first went to their boss to get approval about them possibly dating. And Earhardt revealed to the Daily Mail what she told her boss: "I really want your support because I'm crazy about this guy." Crazy about a guy that for all she knew was still married? It sure sounds like she'd already caught feelings for him when he asked her out.
Ainsley Earhardt's relationship history has its fair share of ups and downs
Sean Hannity did divorce his wife in 2019, so there may not have been any actual overlap between the end of Hannity's marriage and him starting a relationship with Ainsley Earhardt. But Earhardt didn't make it clear that she'd known if he was single or not at the time that she was excited to consider starting a relationship with him. That's not a great look.
As for when Earhardt and Hannity are set to tie the knot, that's still to be determined, though it won't likely be a big public event. And surprisingly, once they're married, they won't be moving in together. Hannity lives in Florida, and they spend weekends there together when she's working in New York during the week. And there will be a prenup.
Earhardt has quite the relationship history. Before Hannity, Earhardt was married to William Proctor. Proctor filed for divorce from Earhardt in 2018; there had been speculation that he'd been having an affair, which is something he has denied. Before Proctor, Earhardt was married to her childhood sweetheart Kevin McKinney.