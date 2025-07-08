Ainsley Earhardt's Attempt To Clarify Timeline Of Sean Hannity Romance Totally Backfires

"Fox and Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt is currently engaged to fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity, but Hannity and Earhardt's relationship has been plagued by rumors about a scandalous start. The two were seemingly an item beginning back in 2019 when they attended a wedding together. And the rumors were that the couple got together before Hannity was divorced. In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail, Earhardt ended up giving some hints that she may have had feelings for Hannity before his divorce was finalized, and certainly before it went public.

Advertisement

Earhardt told the Daily Mail: "I didn't know Sean had gone through a divorce at first. Nobody did. It was very private. I only found out when we started comparing notes and stories because he knew I had gone through mine." But after that revelation, the timing sounds a bit more suspect.

Reportedly, Hannity first asked out Earhardt in 2020, and she said the two of them first went to their boss to get approval about them possibly dating. And Earhardt revealed to the Daily Mail what she told her boss: "I really want your support because I'm crazy about this guy." Crazy about a guy that for all she knew was still married? It sure sounds like she'd already caught feelings for him when he asked her out.

Advertisement