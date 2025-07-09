Emmanuel Macron's Behavior Around Kate Middleton Won't Make His Wife Brigitte Happy
The red flags in Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron's marriage continued to mount during their visit to England to meet with the royals. Princess Catherine and Prince William were at the airbase in London when the Macrons' plane touched down. From the jump, Emmanuel displayed a fondness for the Princess of Wales. The French president kissed her hand when they met on the tarmac on July 8, a gesture that is rarely used to greet the royal member.
Later that evening, Catherine and William hosted a state banquet dinner, where the Macrons were the guests of honor. Catherine looked stunning in a red Givenchy gown, and she pulled out all the stops by accessorizing with the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara, a piece that was worn by Princess Diana. In addition to the tiara, Kate finished the ensemble with a pair of earrings that were owned by Queen Elizabeth II.
The look appeared to capture the attention of Emmanuel, who was seated next to Kate at the banquet. One photo showed the pair sharing a toast as the president of France flashed a giant smile and winked at Kate. The gesture did not go unnoticed by members of the Twitterati. "Damn i'd shoot my shot with the princess of wales too," an X user wrote while sharing the pic. Video of Emmanuel seemingly turning on the charm while speaking with Kate was also posted, and he was described as looking "smitten" with her. Several people used this as an opportunity to roast Emmanuel's massive age gap with his wife, who is 24 years his senior. Brigitte was likely unimpressed with her husband's behavior at the dinner, but the couple appeared to be on thin ice from the onset of the trip.
Brigitte Macron snubbed Emmanuel Macron while exiting their plane
Brigitte Macron showed icy behavior towards Emmanuel Macron from the start of their England visit. Before the Macrons even greeted Princess Catherine and Prince William, Brigitte was giving her husband the cold shoulder. Photographers were on hand as the French first couple deboarded their plane at the Royal Air Force Northolt in London. Emmanuel walked down the aircraft stairs first and waited at the bottom while extending his hand to assist his wife. Brigitte, however, was uninterested in help and snubbed the president of France's gesture, walking down the steps without taking his hand.
Footage of the debarking mishap was shared on X, where people basked in the apparent dysfunctionality between the Macrons. "The glorious family drama continues: all in public," one user wrote. "Must he travel with her? If I was him I'd cut her off completely," another opined. Naturally, this led to users bringing up another plane debacle that the couple went viral over. "At least he didn't get slapped in the face, I guess that's progress," one joked.
That was a reference to an incident that occurred in May when the Macrons visited Vietnam. Cameras captured Emmanuel at the top of the aircraft stairs as he caught two hands straight to the face from Brigitte, who pushed her husband. Moments later, the two walked down the stairs together, but they did not hold each other while doing so. The slap/pushing incident went viral, but Emmanuel downplayed the episode. While talking to the press in Vietnam, he said he and Brigitte were just "joking around," per The Guardian.