Emmanuel Macron's Behavior Around Kate Middleton Won't Make His Wife Brigitte Happy

The red flags in Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron's marriage continued to mount during their visit to England to meet with the royals. Princess Catherine and Prince William were at the airbase in London when the Macrons' plane touched down. From the jump, Emmanuel displayed a fondness for the Princess of Wales. The French president kissed her hand when they met on the tarmac on July 8, a gesture that is rarely used to greet the royal member.

Later that evening, Catherine and William hosted a state banquet dinner, where the Macrons were the guests of honor. Catherine looked stunning in a red Givenchy gown, and she pulled out all the stops by accessorizing with the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara, a piece that was worn by Princess Diana. In addition to the tiara, Kate finished the ensemble with a pair of earrings that were owned by Queen Elizabeth II.

The look appeared to capture the attention of Emmanuel, who was seated next to Kate at the banquet. One photo showed the pair sharing a toast as the president of France flashed a giant smile and winked at Kate. The gesture did not go unnoticed by members of the Twitterati. "Damn i'd shoot my shot with the princess of wales too," an X user wrote while sharing the pic. Video of Emmanuel seemingly turning on the charm while speaking with Kate was also posted, and he was described as looking "smitten" with her. Several people used this as an opportunity to roast Emmanuel's massive age gap with his wife, who is 24 years his senior. Brigitte was likely unimpressed with her husband's behavior at the dinner, but the couple appeared to be on thin ice from the onset of the trip.

