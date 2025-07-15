Jared Fogle's Life In Prison Is Worse Than Anyone Suspected

Jared Fogle's fall from grace came hard and fast when he was implicated in one of 2015's biggest scandals. One day, he was the cherished "Subway Guy" people looked up to as inspiration in their weight-loss journeys, and the next, he was a sex offender. In August 2015, he pleaded guilty to child pornography and soliciting sex with minors after striking a deal with the FBI. Subway swiftly removed all images and mentions of Fogle from their ad campaigns and he was permanently added to the list of TV pitchmen shamed by scandal.

Advertisement

In November 2015, he was sentenced to more than 15 years behind bars, a sentence he has been serving at the Federal Correctional Institution, Englewood, in Colorado. Fogle's life in prison has been no picnic in the park. While the reality of incarceration is rarely positive, it can be particularly harsh for sex offenders. With that in mind, his lawyers requested that he be sent to the Colorado facility since it has a program for sex offenders.

However, being housed in a facility that specializes in sex crimes did little to make his daily life easier. "When you're in custody, there are two kinds of people who are hated more than anything else; informants — you know, rats — and child molesters," former federal prisoner Larry Levine told InTouch in 2016. "It's a violent place and he's going to have a rough go of it for a long time. Fogle don't have a chance." Levine wasn't too far off in his predictions.

Advertisement