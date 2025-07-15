The Tragedy Of Former HGTV Star Clint Harp Is So Sad

Clint Harp was merely a husband and father trying to provide for his family when a chance encounter changed his life. While he went on to become a successful carpenter with a popular shop in Waco, Texas, after featuring on Chip and Joanna Gaines' massively popular HGTV show, "Fixer Upper," he faced a series of adversities on his journey to the top. From his poor background Harp had to work hard to find financial stability. Yet when he snagged a high-paying job in sales, he found himself miserable.

Harp dreamed of being a woodworker, a trade he learned from his maternal grandfather. However, his decision to pursue his passion left his family in a delicate situation. But luck was on his side. In early 2012, Harp and his family stopped for fuel on their way to the park when Chip Gaines pulled into the same gas station. Harp had heard about Chip and Joanna Gaines, who were regular local renovators before their HGTV fame.

New in town, Harp approached him, thinking maybe he would have some tips on how to break into the industry. "That was in February or March of 2012. In October, we were shooting 'Fixer Upper,'" he told The Columbus Dispatch in 2016. However, his newfound fame came with its own set of difficulties. From facing legal challenges relating to one of his homes to experiencing uncertainty amid the end of "Fixer Upper" and the launch of Magnolia Network, Harp's life before and after his HGTV success has had ups and downs.

