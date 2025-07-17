Princess Beatrice's Age Gap With Her Husband Confirms What We've Been Saying

Princess Beatrice married her husband Edoardo "Edo" Mapelli Mozzi in a secret wedding ceremony on July 17, 2020. Mozzi is a property developer who went to a boarding school in Oxfordshire and earned his master's in politics at the University of Edinburgh. He's the founder and CEO of Banda, an architectural firm and design art gallery based in London. Born November 19, 1983, Mozzi is roughly five years older than Beatrice, who was born on August 8, 1988 to disgraced royal Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Some could say that Beatrice struck gold when she married her husband. With a thriving career in real estate, Mozzi is certainly doing well for himself and has more than enough wealth to support Beatrice, who reportedly isn't included in the Sovereign Grant or the funding provided to working members of the royal family. Many people have suggested the relationship gives off sugar daddy vibes, but her intentions have never appeared to be financially motivated — she and the Italian nobleman had apparently known each other for quite a long time before the two became romantic. "They hit it off instantly and have a real laugh together," a source told The Sun in 2018. "Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn't surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time." Before Mozzi, Beatrice was in a relationship with American businessman and Karman Ventures executive Dave Clark for almost a decade.

Since tying the knot, the couple has welcomed two children together: daughters Sienna and Athena. Beatrice has also become a stepmother to Mozzi's son, Christopher, from a previous relationship. Unfortunately, while their age gap seems to be a non-issue, there's a far bigger and more glaring red flag in their marriage.