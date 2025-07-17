Princess Beatrice's Age Gap With Her Husband Confirms What We've Been Saying
Princess Beatrice married her husband Edoardo "Edo" Mapelli Mozzi in a secret wedding ceremony on July 17, 2020. Mozzi is a property developer who went to a boarding school in Oxfordshire and earned his master's in politics at the University of Edinburgh. He's the founder and CEO of Banda, an architectural firm and design art gallery based in London. Born November 19, 1983, Mozzi is roughly five years older than Beatrice, who was born on August 8, 1988 to disgraced royal Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
Some could say that Beatrice struck gold when she married her husband. With a thriving career in real estate, Mozzi is certainly doing well for himself and has more than enough wealth to support Beatrice, who reportedly isn't included in the Sovereign Grant or the funding provided to working members of the royal family. Many people have suggested the relationship gives off sugar daddy vibes, but her intentions have never appeared to be financially motivated — she and the Italian nobleman had apparently known each other for quite a long time before the two became romantic. "They hit it off instantly and have a real laugh together," a source told The Sun in 2018. "Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn't surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time." Before Mozzi, Beatrice was in a relationship with American businessman and Karman Ventures executive Dave Clark for almost a decade.
Since tying the knot, the couple has welcomed two children together: daughters Sienna and Athena. Beatrice has also become a stepmother to Mozzi's son, Christopher, from a previous relationship. Unfortunately, while their age gap seems to be a non-issue, there's a far bigger and more glaring red flag in their marriage.
Edo Mozzi is hardly at home
Caught between his growing business empire and his duties as a husband and a father, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is constantly walking a tightrope. The Italian businessman previously chatted with Financial Times about expanding his company and hinted at the toll such undertaking might have on his personal life and marriage. As CEO of Banda, Mozzi admitted he's often away at work, shuttling between design projects and sourcing trips across Europe. And while he steered clear of discussing his home life, it's easy to imagine how that kind of lifestyle could drive a wedge between him and Princess Beatrice in the long run.
In fact, the couple's icy body language at Royal Ascot 2025 suggested that tension may already be brewing behind-the-scenes. Beatrice looked visibly uncomfortable standing beside her husband during day one of the royal race meet. Even their PDA seemed off — the two shared a kiss on the sidelines, but Beatrice seemed distracted, with her gaze fixed on the racetrack instead of Mozzi. "[Spending] a lot of time apart due to work can definitely put a big stain on [their] relationship and cause them to become emotionally disconnected," relationship expert Nicole Moore told our sister site, The List. "When couples are apart a lot, it almost always causes their emotional connection to dwindle, unless they are steadfast in maintaining a lot of communication when apart."
Noting that too much distance can also lead to temptation, Moore advised couples to have "regular relationship check-ins" to ensure their emotional needs are still being met. For Beatrice and Mozzi specifically, "It's essential that [they] remember that they are on the same side even when they have disagreements," says Moore, adding, "Because they need a bond that's incredibly strong to survive."