The Cast Of Yellowstone Is Even More Stunning In Real Life
It's no surprise that "Yellowstone" has been named one of television's most-watched series, as the neo-Western drama has had fans captivated since its original air date on June 20, 2018. Written by Taylor Sheridan, a real-life ranch owner, the show provides viewers with a stirring storyline and breathtaking views of Montana. "I think that there's something very human about it where it's looking forward and backward with the same glance," Kelsey Asbille, who played Monica Dutton, shared with Business Insider. "I think that's maybe the secret sauce."
We must give credit where credit is due. A large part of the series' draw is its incredible cast. A talented group of individuals that fans everywhere have become quite attached to over five seasons, however, you may not know all there is to know about them ... and no, we're not talking about the shady side of the cast of "Yellowstone."
From their personal styles, off-screen interests, and genuine personalities, the "Yellowstone" stars are even more stunning behind the scenes. "I'm a savior of horses and of animals, and I'm a really good person in real life," Dawn Olivieri, who plays Sarah Atwood, joked with The Hollywood Reporter. It's no wonder the actress has been cast so many times, though you'll have to keep reading to find out!
Playing Beth allowed Kelly Reilly to become the most confident version of herself
Though you know and love her as Beth Dutton, the fierce and fiery daughter of John, you may not know what Kelly Reilly was doing before "Yellowstone." That's right, the strawberry-blonde beauty was busy in England starring in plays, and contemplated leaving Hollywood in 2017 in order to return to the theatre.
However, it was during this time that Reilly received the script for "Yellowstone," and the actress was immediately passionate about portraying the character of Beth. "I remember reading it as I was packing up our apartment and thinking, Oh, shoot," she told Town & Country Magazine. "It was like laying down a bit of a gauntlet. The challenge of it pepped my interest." In fact, Reilly didn't even formally audition for the role, for showrunner Taylor Sheridan knew she was the right woman for the part.
While we've seen the transformation of Kelly Reilly from late teens to adulthood, there's something to be said about the one in which her confidence has undergone as well. The star admits that playing such a fearless character like Beth has allowed her to grow in many ways, especially considering that Reilly is quite shy and reserved in real life. "It shifts the energy a bit: how you own yourself, how you feel about yourself," Reilly continued. "I have definitely gotten more backbone in my life because of Beth."
Kelsey Asbille can go from high horse to high fashion real quick
The untold truth of Kelsey Asbille? She's terrified of horses, but she's never let that fear stop her from portraying character Monica. "I just start a stand-up routine on the horse because I'm so nervous," the actress shared with Country Living. We've got the best wranglers in the world so ... I trust them." What Asbille isn't afraid of, however, is walking a red carpet, and the actress has served up some pretty spectacular looks over the last few years. Not only have fans absolutely raved about her transformation from denim to diamonds, but her "Yellowstone" co-stars have as well.
In November 2022, Asbille attended the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, sharing her ensemble on her Instagram account. The actress looked chic in a gold and navy bodycon dress by Altuzarra, which she perfectly paired with Jimmy Choo heels, simple pearl earrings, and a sleek bob. Fans instantly commented with words of praise. "Apparently one of the most beautiful women I've seen," one follower wrote. Co-star Hassie Harrison, who plays Laramie, shared her thoughts on the look as well, commenting "KELSEY" followed by an array of fire emojis.
Asbille made headlines the next year by attending her first MET Gala in a stunning mini dress by Prabal Gurung. While we do love seeing her on screen, there's no denying that Asbille was made for high fashion, both in figure and poise alike.
Hassie Harrison made country look chic on her wedding day
From the moment their on-screen romance began, fans couldn't help but wonder: Are "Yellowstone" stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison dating in real life? The two began a real-life relationship in 2023, though it wouldn't take long for Bingham to get down on one knee and pop the big question.
The two officially tied the knot in May 2024, commemorating their love with an intimate celebration full of family, emotions, and heart. However, it was equally as important to the couple their big day reflect their Texan roots. "I knew I wanted Western, but it had to be elegant Western, with tones of worn leather, delicate lace, and a soft, blush color palette," Hassie told Vogue.
The wardrobe for the event followed suit, and Hassie looked like a southern dream in not one, but two different ensembles. "I actually found two wedding dresses I absolutely loved ... and even experienced a bit of a last-minute panic moment trying to decide between the two," she shared. "That's when my sister stepped in and said, 'Why not just do both?' So that's exactly what I ended up doing, and honestly, it was just perfect." For the ceremony, the actress stunned in a gown by designer Galia Lahav, which featured gorgeous lace detailing, a corset-style bodice, and off-the-shoulder straps. The bride would then change into a strapless number by Netta BenShabu, featuring lace, beading, and a pair of long gloves.
Jennifer Landon made her television debut alongside her famous father
Let's face it, there's no member of the Dutton Ranch quite like the pink-haired, quick-witted Teeter, though it did take the boys of the bunkhouse some time to really understand her...quite literally. Yes, part of what makes Teeter so lovable is her unique way of talking, and luckily actress Jennifer Landon knew exactly how to nail the character's dialect. "I was tickled by the fact that she always made sense to me," Landon explained on an episode of the "Yellowstone" podcast. "I always knew exactly what she was saying and that was not the case for a lot of people," (via The Pioneer Woman).
However, playing the ranch hand was not Jennifer Landon's first on-screen rodeo, and the real reason you may recognize Teeter from "Yellowstone" is because she has a famous father. That's right, the star is in fact the daughter of the late Michael Landon, and she actually began her acting career right by his side. At just 5 years-old, Jennifer appeared on an episode of Landon's show "Highway to Heaven."
The blonde babe played a member of the children's choir, even reciting a line of dialogue, and it's safe to say that she quickly caught the acting bug after that. Jennifer would go on to star in several soap operas before joining the "Yellowstone" cast, most notably "As the World Turns," "The Young and the Restless," and "Days of Our Lives."
Working on a soap opera helped Wendy Moniz develop her acting skills
Wendy Moniz also had a soap opera past, playing the role of Dinah Marler on CBS's "Guiding Light" from 1995 to 1999. Though she left the show to pursue a role in primetime television, Moniz reflects on her time as a soap star with a grateful heart and admits that such a gig was the perfect way to practice and perfect her craft. "And I'll tell you, I learned a lot... to be disciplined," the actress shared with Monsters and Critics. "It was just a great place to train and work every day. I loved every minute of it."
Being disciplined most definitely helped Moniz land her celebrated "Yellowstone" role, as playing Governor Perry involved a lot of political language that the actress was initially unfamiliar with. So, Moniz educated herself on the Internet about livestock commission laws, reservations, and generally what goes on in that part of the country. "My audition was not huge, but I just felt like I needed to really research what was going on," she explained. "I wanted to understand who she [Governor Perry] was, and what she might have to deal with. I just wanted to really understand the world. Because I did not." When it finally came time to read her lines, Moniz knew exactly who her character was meant to be, and she considers herself lucky to have been able to learn so much.
Kathryn Kelly knows how to turn heads on the red carpet
Playing the role of Emily since 2020, a veterinarian at the Four Sixes Ranch, beginning filming for the final season of "Yellowstone" was quite bittersweet for Kathryn Kelly. In fact, it was the first time that the actress had seen the full cast in almost two years, and being back in Montana allowed for a lot of bonding time that Kelly will never forget. "On most nights after work we would head straight to the Sawmill Saloon in Darby for some pool and karaoke," she told Town & Country Magazine. "I was so grateful to be back with everyone in this beautiful place."
When it came time for the season 5B premiere, Kathryn Kelly knew she wanted to go out with a bang, and looked absolutely gorgeous in a flowing polka dot gown by Stella McCartney. Not only that, but the actress gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her glam for the evening, taking over Cowgirl Magazine's Instagram account as she got ready for the red carpet event. Such prep included a relaxing face mask, a beautiful bronze makeup look, and a romantic updo. Kelly even participated in a photoshoot before joining her co-stars at the Museum of Modern Art, where she stunned in a wine-colored bodycon dress with a sexy center cutout. "What an evening + what a dream team thank you for having me," the actress later commented on the magazine's Instagram post.
Eden Brolin married her longtime boyfriend in the sweetest way
If you think you've seen Mia from "Yellowstone" before, you're on the right track, as actress Eden Brolin has several TV and movie credits. However, if her name rings a bell, that's because she's the daughter of Josh Brolin, so it's no wonder the beauty chose to follow in his footsteps.
Though barrel racer Mia was quite the toxic character when it came to her relationship with Jimmy, Eden's relationship in real life couldn't be happier and healthier. The star began dating Canadian actor Cameron Crosby in 2016, and the pair announced their engagement just two years later. On May 1, 2022, Eden and Crosby exchanged "I dos," and celebrated their love with a gorgeous and intimate countryside wedding.
To congratulate his daughter, Josh Brolin took to Instagram with a sweet post, which featured an image of the actor and the blushing bride. Brolin not only talked about how special the evening was, but also how lucky he is to be able to live a life full of such wholesome relationships and experiences. "I didn't grow old and go off to Italy," his caption read. "I stayed and walked my daughter over a grassy countryside to a commitment — a groom with tears falling down his cheeks — and I melted with it, into it. Everything is thriving right now."
Piper Perabo is truly a Jack of all trades
Things really heated up for Summer Higgins on S5 of "Yellowstone," as the activist began a romantic relationship with John Dutton nd engaged in a major fist fight with Beth. "For season five, Taylor called me and said, 'I think you and Beth need to have a knock-down, drag-out fight on the front lawn,'" Piper Perabo told The Hollywood Reporter. "So all I knew about this season was, I guess I get out of prison because I get to fight Beth." As a matter of fact, both Kelly Reilly and Perabo even filmed the charged scene on their own, throwing and taking every punch in a long and exhausting shoot.
Yet Piper Perabo has never let a little heat keep her out of the kitchen, as the actress is actually a New York City restaurateur. She began her culinary ventures in 2005 when she opened Employees Only, a prohibition-themed bar located in the West Village. Perabo would then go in with friends Dean and Maya Jankelowitz to open Jack's Wife Frieda in 2012, a SoHo restaurant named after Dean's grandparents.
When asked to name her favorite thing to order from her restaurant, Perabo shared the following with Interview Magazine. "There's the little pastry called the 'rose,' it's a little rolled pastry with chocolate in it, and when the guy at the bar makes your cappuccino, he puts the leftover steamed milk on the pastry."
Dawn Olivieri gets to act and live her dream life
As an actress, living in cities such as New York and Los Angeles seemed like a no-brainer to Dawn Olivieri, as they are where most auditions occur. As the star grew older, the hustle and bustle of city life quickly began to lose its appeal. "I was 40 years old, looking at available houses with tiny yards and close neighbors, and I wanted to flip the table. I wanted acres," Olivieri told The Hollywood Reporter. It was right before COVID that Olivieri decided to move to Arkansas, trading populated streets for animals, forests, and plenty of space. "I was also really OK with the circumstance of my career not following my life dream, and I left because my well-being mattered to me so much," she continued.
However, things really began to pick up for Olivieri following her move, as she was immediately cast in season two of National Geographic's "The Hot Zone." That's when she realized that, because of the pandemic, she could send in an audition tape from anywhere, and she did exactly that for the "Yellowstone" prequel, "1883." Olivieri would not only land the role of Claire Dutton but later join the cast of "Yellowstone" as Sarah Atwood. "I thought I had to be there and present and willing, and it's almost like the second you let it go is when it comes," she said.