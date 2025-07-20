The Cast Of Yellowstone Is Even More Stunning In Real Life

It's no surprise that "Yellowstone" has been named one of television's most-watched series, as the neo-Western drama has had fans captivated since its original air date on June 20, 2018. Written by Taylor Sheridan, a real-life ranch owner, the show provides viewers with a stirring storyline and breathtaking views of Montana. "I think that there's something very human about it where it's looking forward and backward with the same glance," Kelsey Asbille, who played Monica Dutton, shared with Business Insider. "I think that's maybe the secret sauce."

We must give credit where credit is due. A large part of the series' draw is its incredible cast. A talented group of individuals that fans everywhere have become quite attached to over five seasons, however, you may not know all there is to know about them ... and no, we're not talking about the shady side of the cast of "Yellowstone."

From their personal styles, off-screen interests, and genuine personalities, the "Yellowstone" stars are even more stunning behind the scenes. "I'm a savior of horses and of animals, and I'm a really good person in real life," Dawn Olivieri, who plays Sarah Atwood, joked with The Hollywood Reporter. It's no wonder the actress has been cast so many times, though you'll have to keep reading to find out!