Ben Affleck Sends J. Lo A Sly Middle Finger After Album Diss (& Uses Jennifer Garner As The Knife)
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seem to be sending not-so-thinly veiled messages at each other. While Lopez used a song to send a middle finger to Affleck, the "Gone Girl" actor recruited ex-wife Jennifer Garner to make his point. On July 11, Affleck and Garner attended a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park with two of their kids. The "Gone Baby Gone" director sported a green Red Sox cap, while Garner supported the Sox by rocking a striped shirt with the team's red and white colors.
Footage of the former couple attending the game was shared on MLB's X account. Even though Affleck and the "Peppermint" star were with their children, the two decided to sit next to one another. People clamored to reply to the post and speculated about the two getting back together. "Ben is soooo in love with her," one user posted. Despite there being a lot of reasons Affleck and Garner shouldn't reunite, plenty of fans were pulling for Bennifer 2.0 to make it work. "He seems way happier with Garner," a person commented. Others went as far as even asking X's Grok if the two had indeed reconciled.
Besides supportive followers who wanted to see the two parents make it work romantically, there were plenty of users who trolled Affleck for his make-up/break-up tendencies. "I wonder if sometimes Ben Affleck wakes up and genuinely forgets which ex wife he's with today," one wrote. Of course, the former couple attending the ballgame together came only days after Lopez debuted a track that dissed her ex-husband.
Jennifer Lopez explains the meaning behind her new song
Using the revealing lyrics of a new song, which she performed on July 3, Jennifer Lopez confirmed Ben Affleck was the problem in their relationship. During a listening party for fans, the singer debuted "Wreckage of You," a ballad she performed while playing the piano. While she did not name her ex-husband by name, it was clearly a shot at "The Accountant" actor. "I won't fall apart because of who you are and all your broken parts," Lopez sang. "Now watch me climb out of the wreckage of you," she crooned.
An attendee at the listening party said that Lopez provided context while introducing the song, which only added more clues that the track was aimed at her ex. "She mentioned how last year was a very difficult time for her both personally and professionally," the attendee told Us Weekly on July 3. "She wanted to write a song about coming out of a bad situation much stronger," they added.
As Lopez sang about the aftermath of her breakup from Affleck, Jennifer Garner had kind words for her ex-husband. On Father's Day, she uploaded an adorable throwback photo to her Instagram Stories that showed Affleck holding one of their children as a baby. "Happy Father's Day to three people's favorite landing spot," the "Family Switch" actor captioned the pic (via People). It appeared that Garner was willing to forgive and forget, while Lopez was still harboring hard feelings.