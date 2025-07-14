Ben Affleck Sends J. Lo A Sly Middle Finger After Album Diss (& Uses Jennifer Garner As The Knife)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seem to be sending not-so-thinly veiled messages at each other. While Lopez used a song to send a middle finger to Affleck, the "Gone Girl" actor recruited ex-wife Jennifer Garner to make his point. On July 11, Affleck and Garner attended a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park with two of their kids. The "Gone Baby Gone" director sported a green Red Sox cap, while Garner supported the Sox by rocking a striped shirt with the team's red and white colors.

Advertisement

Footage of the former couple attending the game was shared on MLB's X account. Even though Affleck and the "Peppermint" star were with their children, the two decided to sit next to one another. People clamored to reply to the post and speculated about the two getting back together. "Ben is soooo in love with her," one user posted. Despite there being a lot of reasons Affleck and Garner shouldn't reunite, plenty of fans were pulling for Bennifer 2.0 to make it work. "He seems way happier with Garner," a person commented. Others went as far as even asking X's Grok if the two had indeed reconciled.

Brian Fluharty/Getty

Besides supportive followers who wanted to see the two parents make it work romantically, there were plenty of users who trolled Affleck for his make-up/break-up tendencies. "I wonder if sometimes Ben Affleck wakes up and genuinely forgets which ex wife he's with today," one wrote. Of course, the former couple attending the ballgame together came only days after Lopez debuted a track that dissed her ex-husband.

Advertisement