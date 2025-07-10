Jennifer Lopez Not-So-Subtly Confirms Ben Affleck Was Always The Problem
In the wake of the rise and fall of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, it seems the "Let's Get Loud" singer is taking her heartbreak on tour. Six months after their divorce, Lopez debuted a new song for her adoring fans and it's chock full of pointed lyrics for Affleck. In a video a fan uploaded to Instagram, Lopez can be seen speaking to the crowd before launching into her latest ballad. "It's only now I'm realizing I'm better," Lopez sings toward the beginning, eventually adding, "The love I want, the love I need, it starts in me." Considering Lopez was the one who filed for divorce, the entirety of the song felt incredibly pointed.
"Thank you for the scars you left on my heart," the song continues before she launches into a chorus that includes the line, "Because of you I'm stronger... better than I've ever been." Notably, the song also includes the lyric, "Now watch me climb out of the wreckage of you." All of this does feel like Lopez is flexing her shady side in Affleck's direction and commenters on the video took note.
Amid the outpouring of "Love this song" and "Go girl" comments, there was one remark that seemed to find the subtext. "Awwwww...this is about Ben Affleck," a user posted, including an emoji shedding a single tear. Of course, it's fairly easy to deduce who the song is about, not just because of its content, but because Lopez has not been making her return to the spotlight very subtle.
Jennifer Lopez has been using her music to get back at Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is a notorious lover girl. In between each of Lopez's several divorces, there's a moment where she insists she can and will find love again. However, there's also bits of time where it seems she's intent on finding revenge first — through her music. One of the best examples of this was Lopez's attempt to give ex-husband Ben Affleck a performative middle finger when she locked lips with several dancers during the 2025 American Music Awards.
In interviews, Lopez has also made it clear that Affleck caused some damage, although it seems her healing process might be nearing its end. Even though Lopez told Access Hollywood, "I'm not looking for no man," back in May 2025, now in July, it seems she's ready to step out again. Or at the very least, Lopez is still content to mine the trauma of her heartbreak to sell tickets and possibly try to keep her name in Affleck's peripheral view.
Luckily for fans, Lopez is flaunting her lavish life post-divorce and embarking on a world tour. Should her ex be tuning into any of her performances, perhaps her lyrics can provide Affleck some clarity on why his marriages failed.