Jennifer Lopez Not-So-Subtly Confirms Ben Affleck Was Always The Problem

In the wake of the rise and fall of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, it seems the "Let's Get Loud" singer is taking her heartbreak on tour. Six months after their divorce, Lopez debuted a new song for her adoring fans and it's chock full of pointed lyrics for Affleck. In a video a fan uploaded to Instagram, Lopez can be seen speaking to the crowd before launching into her latest ballad. "It's only now I'm realizing I'm better," Lopez sings toward the beginning, eventually adding, "The love I want, the love I need, it starts in me." Considering Lopez was the one who filed for divorce, the entirety of the song felt incredibly pointed.

"Thank you for the scars you left on my heart," the song continues before she launches into a chorus that includes the line, "Because of you I'm stronger... better than I've ever been." Notably, the song also includes the lyric, "Now watch me climb out of the wreckage of you." All of this does feel like Lopez is flexing her shady side in Affleck's direction and commenters on the video took note.

Amid the outpouring of "Love this song" and "Go girl" comments, there was one remark that seemed to find the subtext. "Awwwww...this is about Ben Affleck," a user posted, including an emoji shedding a single tear. Of course, it's fairly easy to deduce who the song is about, not just because of its content, but because Lopez has not been making her return to the spotlight very subtle.

