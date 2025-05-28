Jennifer Lopez's Sly Dig At Ex Ben Affleck Proves Just How Much Damage He Did
In a parallel universe, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get together and stay together, but that just isn't their fate in this universe. After the rise and fall of Lopez and Affleck's love story, "Bennifer" is officially kaput — and Lopez is 100% fine with that. In fact, she's cool with not being with anyone during this era in her life.
After hosting the 2025 American Music Awards (and metaphorically giving the middle finger to her ex), Lopez was interviewed by Access Hollywood. When the reporter mentioned how Tiffany Haddish "wants to go man-hunting" with the mother of two, Lopez laughed and replied, "I said, 'Girl, I'm not looking for no man.' I'm happy right now. I'm not trying to ruin it, okay?" She then blew a kiss to the camera and gave a goofy smile and wave, which is such an iconic move. Were you watching, Ben? There's no way that last bit wasn't directed toward you.
While Lopez's comments show she is confident in herself — which is a great example to set for her kids, demonstrating that you don't need a partner to feel happy or complete — they also seemingly illustrate just how much damage Affleck did over the course of their relationship history.
J.Lo is too booked and busy for a relationship, anyway
Jennifer Lopez joined the unlucky club of celebrities who were left at the altar back in 2003. Technically, she also left Ben Affleck at the altar, since it was a mutual decision. In a statement at the time, the couple said, "Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date" (via People). The couple broke up and got back together, before officially splitting up the following January. Lopez and the "Gone Girl" actor's relationship started up again in 2021, before they finally did get married and later divorced. Sounds like the plot of a soap opera.
The fact that the experience of being with Affleck caused Lopez to swear off men (at least for the time being) goes to show how one relationship can truly alter someone's life. However, it'd be hard for Lopez to find time for a relationship right now anyway, since she has multiple projects in the works, according to her IMDb page, including producing and acting gigs. She's also raising teenage twins Emme and Maximilian "Max" Muñiz. Lopez is in her second act and she's already booked and busy, and fans raved about her powerful comments after the American Music Awards.
"I loveeeee Single Jlo. She's loving herself right now, proud of mother," wrote one person in the comments section on YouTube. Someone else shared how glad they were that Lopez was enjoying being single and not trying to rush into anything.