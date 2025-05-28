Jennifer Lopez's Sly Dig At Ex Ben Affleck Proves Just How Much Damage He Did

In a parallel universe, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get together and stay together, but that just isn't their fate in this universe. After the rise and fall of Lopez and Affleck's love story, "Bennifer" is officially kaput — and Lopez is 100% fine with that. In fact, she's cool with not being with anyone during this era in her life.

After hosting the 2025 American Music Awards (and metaphorically giving the middle finger to her ex), Lopez was interviewed by Access Hollywood. When the reporter mentioned how Tiffany Haddish "wants to go man-hunting" with the mother of two, Lopez laughed and replied, "I said, 'Girl, I'm not looking for no man.' I'm happy right now. I'm not trying to ruin it, okay?" She then blew a kiss to the camera and gave a goofy smile and wave, which is such an iconic move. Were you watching, Ben? There's no way that last bit wasn't directed toward you.

While Lopez's comments show she is confident in herself — which is a great example to set for her kids, demonstrating that you don't need a partner to feel happy or complete — they also seemingly illustrate just how much damage Affleck did over the course of their relationship history.

