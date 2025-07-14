Royal Sleuths Have A Shady Theory On Pippa Middleton's Wimbledon 2025 Absence
Catherine, Princess of Wales' relationship with her sister, Pippa Middleton, has been sparking curiosity as of late. And now that Pippa wasn't by Kate's side at Wimbledon 2025, folks are wondering if this is another sign that the sisters aren't as close as we all think. Does this really mean there is yet another royal family feud brewing?
Pippa and Kate have often been spotted in the stands at Wimbledon together over the years, but this year, things were different. This comes a few months after a source revealed that while "there has been no falling out between Kate and Pippa," it does seem the sisters have "grown slightly apart," per Radar. Unsurprisingly, many folks online don't buy this innocent explanation for the Middleton sisters' seemingly strained relationship. Instead, folks are wondering if a feud sparked amid Kate's cancer journey and all the gossip surrounding it. Rumors swirled about why Pippa was said to be on vacation during her sister's cancer treatment and why she reportedly said "Kate wasn't ill in the traditional sense" in an interview that was later altered (via X). So it comes as no surprise that this is all being talked about again now that Pippa was a no-show at Wimbledon.
Plenty of netizens think Pippa's Wimbledon absence has a deeper meaning
After Kate Middleton made an appearance at Wimbledon 2025 without Pippa Middleton by her side, one X user said what was surely on many royal fans' minds. "I guess little sis wasn't invited to Wimbledon with Kate this year," they wrote, adding, "could that be because she let the cat out of the bag announcing 'Kate wasn't really sick in the traditional sense'....ooops!" Pippa's rumored comment about Kate's illness was thought by many royal gossipers to be a slip-up corroborating the theory that Kate's illness was a phony coverup for something else. And plenty of commenters agreed with the notion that this may have started a now long-running sisterly feud. "That is definitely the reason, but once [Kensington Palace] gets wind of all the comments, they'll pay Pippa to turn up to the men's finals..." one commenter theorized. Another X user simply commented with target emojis, implying that the theory was on-point.
Evidently, as one commenter put it, "Lil sis has a life also," and there is no reason to jump to conclusions about Pippa's absence having anything to do with her relationship with her sister. Still, royal fans always have their theories, and time will surely tell if this one carries any weight.