Royal Sleuths Have A Shady Theory On Pippa Middleton's Wimbledon 2025 Absence

Catherine, Princess of Wales' relationship with her sister, Pippa Middleton, has been sparking curiosity as of late. And now that Pippa wasn't by Kate's side at Wimbledon 2025, folks are wondering if this is another sign that the sisters aren't as close as we all think. Does this really mean there is yet another royal family feud brewing?

Advertisement

Pippa and Kate have often been spotted in the stands at Wimbledon together over the years, but this year, things were different. This comes a few months after a source revealed that while "there has been no falling out between Kate and Pippa," it does seem the sisters have "grown slightly apart," per Radar. Unsurprisingly, many folks online don't buy this innocent explanation for the Middleton sisters' seemingly strained relationship. Instead, folks are wondering if a feud sparked amid Kate's cancer journey and all the gossip surrounding it. Rumors swirled about why Pippa was said to be on vacation during her sister's cancer treatment and why she reportedly said "Kate wasn't ill in the traditional sense" in an interview that was later altered (via X). So it comes as no surprise that this is all being talked about again now that Pippa was a no-show at Wimbledon.

Advertisement