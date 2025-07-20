How Former Fox News Star Tucker Carlson's Family Got So Wealthy

Swanson dinner, anyone? Perhaps one of the lesser-known truths about Tucker Carlson's family is this: Tucker hails from the Swanson family by way of his stepmother, Patricia Swanson — yes, as in the original TV dinner Swansons! But make no mistake, even before Carlson's father wed into the affluent frozen TV dinner dynasty, the Carlsons were doing just fine.

Meanwhile, Tucker's relationship with his biological mother, Lisa McNear Carlson, was strained, to say the least. As reported by Business Insider, following his mother and father's tumultuous split wherein his father was awarded full custody of both Tucker and his younger brother Buckley, Tucker's mother essentially abandoned them. Tucker was only six at the time. Nevertheless, Lisa also hailed from a very prominent family. The family had business ties to both the grain importing industry and the cattle industry, with a reported 3 million acres of land at their disposal spanning across California, Oregon, Washington, and Nevada. Cha-ching!

As for Tucker's father, Richard Warner Carson, he had deep ties in the media business and politics. According to his obituary, he got his start as a "copy boy" for the LA Times before climbing his way up the ladder, eventually becoming the CEO of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in 1992. In 1975, he was awarded the Peabody Award for his work as an investigative journalist, per the New York Times. He also served as ambassador to the Seychelles from 1991 to 1992. And who said nepotism is dead?!