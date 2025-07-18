Trump's Health Diagnosis Gets Met With Awkward Silence From His Own Kids
President Donald Trump had everyone talking when he revealed, through White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, that he had chronic venous insufficiency. The diagnosis indicated that his body struggled to deliver blood from his limbs to his heart, which resulted in swollen legs. Medical experts asserted that his condition wasn't serious, but the timing of Trump's health diagnosis had everyone saying the same thing. Critics traded conspiracy theories that Trump's medical transparency was a distraction. However, even though the president's illness has perhaps the entire country talking, his children have been oddly quiet throughout the ordeal.
The Trump kids haven't shied away from defending their father in the past, going out of their way to defend his supposed integrity. However, when it comes to their dad's sudden medical issue, the siblings haven't taken the same approach. They also seemed to turn a blind eye and a deaf ear when a bruise on Trump's hand was spotted several months before it was revealed he had chronic venous insufficiency. At the time, the White House claimed that the discoloration was due to shaking too many hands. You'd think the Trump children wouldn't stay quiet while their parent was accused of divulging health information as a diversion tactic. However, their uncomfortable silence on the matter may be speaking louder than the rumors.
Trump's kids saw him as the pinnacle of health before their father revealed his issues
Although there might be a few concerning red flags when you look inside Donald Trump's relationship with all of his children, it's pretty clear that they think very highly of their father. In addition to defending his character, they've also supported the president's past claims that he's in tip top shape. While spending one day with her father while he was campaigning for president in 2016, Ivanka Trump asserted that she could hardly keep up with the real-estate mogul. "His health is unbelievable," she once said in an interview with "Good Morning America."
Eric Trump shared similar thoughts about his father, claiming that he was able to outpace his own team while campaigning. Likewise, Donald Trump Jr. didn't seem too worried after Donald showed symptoms of getting COVID-19. He seemed confident in his father's immune system, claiming that he'd never even seen his father sick a day in his life. However, their past comments praising Donald's health only makes their silence regarding his chronic venous insufficiency all the more noticeable. This might be one health controversy not even his kids want any part of.