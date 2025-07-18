Trump's Health Diagnosis Gets Met With Awkward Silence From His Own Kids

President Donald Trump had everyone talking when he revealed, through White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, that he had chronic venous insufficiency. The diagnosis indicated that his body struggled to deliver blood from his limbs to his heart, which resulted in swollen legs. Medical experts asserted that his condition wasn't serious, but the timing of Trump's health diagnosis had everyone saying the same thing. Critics traded conspiracy theories that Trump's medical transparency was a distraction. However, even though the president's illness has perhaps the entire country talking, his children have been oddly quiet throughout the ordeal.

The Trump kids haven't shied away from defending their father in the past, going out of their way to defend his supposed integrity. However, when it comes to their dad's sudden medical issue, the siblings haven't taken the same approach. They also seemed to turn a blind eye and a deaf ear when a bruise on Trump's hand was spotted several months before it was revealed he had chronic venous insufficiency. At the time, the White House claimed that the discoloration was due to shaking too many hands. You'd think the Trump children wouldn't stay quiet while their parent was accused of divulging health information as a diversion tactic. However, their uncomfortable silence on the matter may be speaking louder than the rumors.