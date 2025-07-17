Trump's New Health Diagnosis Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing

President Donald Trump has a fondness for boasting about his pristine physical and mental health — and has a knack for finding doctors to back him up. Showing off his bill of health typically gives Trump the ego boost he needs to deter anyone from suggesting he's not the vision of perfect fitness. However, during his second presidency, the facade is beginning to slip. In early 2025, Trump's medical report revealed a skin condition that could possibly explain his use of bronzer, but by the summer, many had begun to notice other things causing concern. When Trump's aging hands got everyone talking, he finally went to see a doctor and received a diagnosis that might not be making the splash he was hoping for.

According to a memo from the White House physician, Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a fairly common condition amongst the elderly that can cause swelling in the lower limbs and could lead to more complicated health issues if not properly treated. While all of this might sound serious, "It's basically not alarming information," Dr. Jeremy Faust told CNN about the diagnosis. "This is a pretty normal part of aging," Dr. Faust continued.

What's a bit strange, however, is that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt seems to have encouraged the announcement. For a president who's been so cagey about keeping up appearances around his health, it feels a bit jarring to have this information so publicly displayed. In fact, many online are saying the same thing about this revelation — it's a distraction from the fallout around Trump's failure to release more information on Jeffrey Epstein.