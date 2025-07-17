Trump's New Health Diagnosis Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing
President Donald Trump has a fondness for boasting about his pristine physical and mental health — and has a knack for finding doctors to back him up. Showing off his bill of health typically gives Trump the ego boost he needs to deter anyone from suggesting he's not the vision of perfect fitness. However, during his second presidency, the facade is beginning to slip. In early 2025, Trump's medical report revealed a skin condition that could possibly explain his use of bronzer, but by the summer, many had begun to notice other things causing concern. When Trump's aging hands got everyone talking, he finally went to see a doctor and received a diagnosis that might not be making the splash he was hoping for.
According to a memo from the White House physician, Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a fairly common condition amongst the elderly that can cause swelling in the lower limbs and could lead to more complicated health issues if not properly treated. While all of this might sound serious, "It's basically not alarming information," Dr. Jeremy Faust told CNN about the diagnosis. "This is a pretty normal part of aging," Dr. Faust continued.
What's a bit strange, however, is that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt seems to have encouraged the announcement. For a president who's been so cagey about keeping up appearances around his health, it feels a bit jarring to have this information so publicly displayed. In fact, many online are saying the same thing about this revelation — it's a distraction from the fallout around Trump's failure to release more information on Jeffrey Epstein.
Donald Trump is trying to regain his MAGA fan base
One of the many campaign promises Donald Trump ran on was a supposed determination to release Jeffrey Epstein's so-called "client list" — a document that the Trump administration now claims doesn't exist, according to NPR. On July 16, Trump took to Truth Social to say "all these people want to talk about...is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax." Many fans and foes alike have pointed out that Trump's new health diagnosis reveal coming not even 24 hours after that post feels telling.
One user on X pointed out, "[T]hey're so desperate to escape the Epstein news cycle that [Karoline] Leavitt is willingly talking to the press about Trump's big cankles." Considering that Trump might take a higher priority for Karoline Leavitt than her own husband, it does feel fishy that she would be parading around a new health issue for the president. Another user on X pointed out this is "one way to change the news cycle," going on to suggest that since "Trump NEVER releases medical information," the timing of it all should be called into question.
The fallout behind how Trump and his administration are handling the Epstein case has been swift and doesn't show any signs of subsiding soon. Not only was Trump snubbed by half of his children on the anniversary of his attempted assassination, but the cracks in the MAGA base might be breaking down beyond his control. With a growing list of Fox News stars who can't stand Trump, he just might have to cook up something bigger than varicose veins to get his base back.