Trump Snubbed By Three Of His Kids On Anniversary Of Assassination Attempt
This past Sunday was a big day for Donald Trump: It was the one-year anniversary of the assassination attempt on him at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks fired at Trump eight times before a Secret Service sniper took him out. The president's political adviser, Roger Stone, revealed to the New York Post, "[Trump] told me directly that he believes he was spared by God for the purpose of restoring the nation to greatness, and that he believes deeply that he is protected now by the Lord." In a recent interview with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, Donald called the event "unforgettable" and shared that he didn't know what was happening at the time (via New York Post).
For the anniversary of something that traumatic, you'd think Donald's family would rally behind him and show their support on social media. (After all, optics are everything when you're the first family.) However, only one of Donald's four kids who have public social media accounts — Barron Trump lives life offline — referenced the anniversary. Donald Trump Jr. shared a carousel of pics on Instagram of that fateful day, captioning the post, "One year ago today!!!! 7/13/24." Meanwhile, it was radio silence from Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany Trump.
Granted, they could have spoken to their father directly on the day of, but considering how this family enjoys the spotlight and praising their patriarch often, you'd think they would have posted something about how their dad was nearly killed but went on to become POTUS for a second term.
Donald Trump Jr. may have been trying to get his dad's attention
It's not surprising that Donald Trump Jr. was the Trump kid to make an online post about the anniversary. Shortly after the attack happened, instead of showing relief that his dad survived the attempt on his life or expressing gratitude for the Secret Service agents who shielded Donald, Don Jr. played the blame game against CNN on X. But unlike with the anniversary, Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany Trump all spoke out online following the shooting.
Considering how there have been not-so-playful grumblings about Donald's favoritism when it comes to his children, Don Jr. being the only one to post something just screams "Pay attention to me!" In fact, he jokingly (or perhaps not) asked his dad once, "Which is your favorite Trump child, and why is it Ivanka?" Smirking, Donald called his oldest son a "wise guy" and said, "All the same, 100%" (via YouTube).
It seems like Don Jr. has been cast aside by his father during his presidency for the likes of Vice President JD Vance and Donald's friend-turned-enemy Elon Musk. "SNL" even poked fun at this in a "Family Feud" sketch that had Donald (played by James Austin Johnson) saying, "I've brought a beloved member of the Trump family. And also, Don Jr." The first son's post about his dad's anniversary could be yet another way to get Donald's attention.