Fox News Stars Who Apparently Can't Stand Trump Behind The Scenes

For a long time, it seemed that Donald Trump could do no wrong in Fox News' books. However, even though the network has typically given the president overwhelmingly positive coverage, there have also been some signs that not everyone is team Trump — and no, we're not just talking about those whose personal politics don't align with the MAGA movement.

Rather, we're looking into the Fox stars who seem not to love Trump behind the scenes, but first things first, a note on the aforementioned anchor who is openly critical of him. Of course, we're talking about Jessica Tarlov. Far from being an untold truth, Tarlov is a vocal Democrat, and she's called out the president on-air on a number of occasions (who could forget the time she compared him to her toddler?). However, she's also responded to his more personal attacks on her, which had less to do with her behavior and more to do with things she had no control over, like her voice, which he called "grating and unendurable" on Truth Social. Tarlov responded to his nastiness by telling Bustle that she'd struggled at first to channel her inner Michelle Obama and "go high." "I definitely went right into the mode of, 'What can I come up with to get him back?' It pulls you down into the mud," she said.

It bears mentioning that Tarlov also revealed another Fox News personality who may not hate Trump, but who acknowledged how ridiculous the attack on her had been. That'd be Dana Perino, who told her she should look at it this way: "Someone with so much power was paying attention to what I was doing, and I was doing a good enough job that he couldn't focus on the facts." Okay, Perino, we see you!