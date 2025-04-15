A Revealing Detail In Trump's Medical Report Hints At Real Reason He Packs On The Bronzer

It's not hard to believe that a skin condition like rosacea would make anyone feel a little insecure about showing the world their untouched skin. And according to Omarosa Manigault-Newman, former assistant to the president (and former "The Apprentice" contestant), it may have been motivation for Trump to hit the tanning bed daily. She wrote in her book, "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House," that "he prefers to do it in the morning so he 'looks good' all day." But we have some evidence that, if Trump wanted, he could look just fine without putting himself through whatever work comes with looking so dark. Our photo team performed some Photoshop magic and gave Trump a wipe to give him his natural color back and the result was perfectly fine.

Not only that, but there have been rare times Trump was spotted without his orange tan and he also looked... Normal. In 2019, YouTube footage documented Trump stopping by a church service to show support in the wake of the Virginia Beach mass shooting and he stood on stage as a pastor prayed and looked decidedly less bronze — and also totally fine. Another instance saw Trump posing in an Instagram photo with Rick Scott in his prized MAGA hat without his full face of armor on, and while Trump looked less tan than the sunny Florida senator, he also looked healthy and human. So, while we understand the self-consciousness that comes with rosacea, we still think Trump might be overdoing it with the bronzer.

