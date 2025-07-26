The Internet Is Convinced Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos' Marriage Is Doomed For One Big Reason
They might be the new glitzy couple in town, but Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' relationship had a scandalous start. Rumors of their romance began making the rounds when Jeff divorced his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, in January 2019, with the National Enquirer publishing intimate text message exchanges between him and Lauren, while also claiming to have nude photographs (via Page Six). Lauren was still married to Patrick Whitesell, later filing for divorce in April 2019. Given that their relationship began with an affair, many believe Jeff and Lauren's marriage is doomed.
"She's chasing vapors if she thinks he'll stay and not cheat. No matter how much you try to make yourself look younger it was never about that," one Reddit user argued, referring to Lauren's plastic surgery transformation. "He was always going to cheat. Bet she got screwed in that prenup." Behavior and relationship expert Dr. Patrick Wanis agreed that the affair complicates the prospect of a relationship because it sets an unstable foundation.
"They're starting with lies, secrecy, guilt, and dishonesty, and they're both aware of that, which can also lead to distrust of each other," he told Nicki Swift. Besides, affairs go way beyond sex, often being a symptom of past wounds, like abandonment or unmet needs. "If those issues aren't addressed and resolved, then they'll likely resurface in the new relationship," he warned. Yet, still, there's the whole "once a cheater, always a cheater" fear that might corrode the relationship. But couples can overcome the challenges and make it — although it requires some work.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos have to address past failures
Relationships that begin with an affair, like Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos', get off on the wrong foot. "Here's the core issue: The original bond is built in dysfunction," Dr. Patrick Wanis told Nicki Swift. Healthy relationships are built on clarity, integrity, and emotional responsibility for what caused the relationship's demise. The opposite is a relationship "built on adrenaline and dopamine rushes, escape, and often unprocessed pain from their previous relationships," he said.
Relationships built on betrayal, secrecy, impulse, or selfish gratification often point to couples escaping uncomfortable truths. It could also indicate that they are seeking validation, excitement, or to be rescued, which shows they lack the maturity to resolve conflict or address their needs. Those failures tend to resurface in the new relationship, leading to trust issues, guilt, idealization, and emotional immaturity. However, couples who get together through an affair can make it work. "They will need to first face brutal truths," Wanis said.
First, they need to address the root cause of the cheating and take responsibility. Second, the pair must also develop emotional honesty around their needs, triggers, boundaries, and fears. Last, they need to repair what Wanis called the relational blueprint. "Most people cheat because they've inherited a distorted model of love, intimacy, self-awareness, conflict resolution, or self-worth," he said. If they address these issues, Jeff and Lauren have a chance. "If not, they're just recreating the same story in a different costume or setting," Wanis warned.