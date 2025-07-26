The Internet Is Convinced Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos' Marriage Is Doomed For One Big Reason

They might be the new glitzy couple in town, but Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' relationship had a scandalous start. Rumors of their romance began making the rounds when Jeff divorced his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, in January 2019, with the National Enquirer publishing intimate text message exchanges between him and Lauren, while also claiming to have nude photographs (via Page Six). Lauren was still married to Patrick Whitesell, later filing for divorce in April 2019. Given that their relationship began with an affair, many believe Jeff and Lauren's marriage is doomed.

"She's chasing vapors if she thinks he'll stay and not cheat. No matter how much you try to make yourself look younger it was never about that," one Reddit user argued, referring to Lauren's plastic surgery transformation. "He was always going to cheat. Bet she got screwed in that prenup." Behavior and relationship expert Dr. Patrick Wanis agreed that the affair complicates the prospect of a relationship because it sets an unstable foundation.

"They're starting with lies, secrecy, guilt, and dishonesty, and they're both aware of that, which can also lead to distrust of each other," he told Nicki Swift. Besides, affairs go way beyond sex, often being a symptom of past wounds, like abandonment or unmet needs. "If those issues aren't addressed and resolved, then they'll likely resurface in the new relationship," he warned. Yet, still, there's the whole "once a cheater, always a cheater" fear that might corrode the relationship. But couples can overcome the challenges and make it — although it requires some work.