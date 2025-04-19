What Happened To Lauren Sanchez's Ex-Husband Patrick Whitesell?

Patrick Whitesell's life was seemingly turned upside down after his ex-wife, Lauren Sanchez, was caught in a cheating scandal with her current fiancé, Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, who was married to MacKenzie Scott. Although, as of April 2025, Sanchez and Bezos's wedding guest list has leaked, signaling their impending nuptials are on the horizon, their tawdry affair was tabloid fodder in 2019 after their explicit text messages went viral online. In case you missed it, the steamy messages were first published by The National Enquirer after Lauren's brother, Michael Sanchez, gave them access, notes CNN.

Bezos also confirmed the authenticity of compromising photos of himself around that time. In a Medium post where he claimed he'd been extorted about more unreleased photos by a company called AMI, which owns The National Enquirer, he also called out its executive, David Pecker. "Several days ago, an AMI leader advised us that Mr. Pecker is 'apoplectic' about our investigation," wrote Bezos. "For reasons still to be better understood, the Saudi angle seems to hit a particularly sensitive nerve." He continued, "A few days after hearing about Mr. Pecker's apoplexy ... They said they had more of my text messages and photos that they would publish if we didn't stop our investigation."

Despite the embarrassing scandal, Bezos and Sanchez's relationship appears to still be going strong. But what about Sanchez's ex-husband Patrick Whitesell?

