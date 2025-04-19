What Happened To Lauren Sanchez's Ex-Husband Patrick Whitesell?
Patrick Whitesell's life was seemingly turned upside down after his ex-wife, Lauren Sanchez, was caught in a cheating scandal with her current fiancé, Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, who was married to MacKenzie Scott. Although, as of April 2025, Sanchez and Bezos's wedding guest list has leaked, signaling their impending nuptials are on the horizon, their tawdry affair was tabloid fodder in 2019 after their explicit text messages went viral online. In case you missed it, the steamy messages were first published by The National Enquirer after Lauren's brother, Michael Sanchez, gave them access, notes CNN.
Bezos also confirmed the authenticity of compromising photos of himself around that time. In a Medium post where he claimed he'd been extorted about more unreleased photos by a company called AMI, which owns The National Enquirer, he also called out its executive, David Pecker. "Several days ago, an AMI leader advised us that Mr. Pecker is 'apoplectic' about our investigation," wrote Bezos. "For reasons still to be better understood, the Saudi angle seems to hit a particularly sensitive nerve." He continued, "A few days after hearing about Mr. Pecker's apoplexy ... They said they had more of my text messages and photos that they would publish if we didn't stop our investigation."
Despite the embarrassing scandal, Bezos and Sanchez's relationship appears to still be going strong. But what about Sanchez's ex-husband Patrick Whitesell?
Patrick Whitesell has moved on with his life
Patrick Whitesell, a celebrity agent who works for WME, seems to be thriving since parting ways with Lauren Sanchez. In May 2019, Page Six reported that Sanchez's ex-husband had already embarked on a new romance with Pia Miller — a model and actor from Australia. At the time, the outlet suggested that things were far from serious. "They've just been on a couple of dates so far, so we'll see," dished a source. However, love eventually blossomed from their casual start, culminating in a wedding in 2021. According to various sources, the pair decided to say "I do" in May of that year.
Whitesell doesn't appear to have social media, but his lovely wife makes sure to update their followers on their romance. In February 2022, for example, Miller posted an Instagram carousel featuring photos of Whitesell. The first slide included a photo that she, presumably, took of her husband while he smiled from their couch. The second slide featured a photo of her embracing the WME executive as she wore a jean jacket that said "Mrs. Whitesell." Meanwhile, the third photo featured Whitesell surrounded by silver balloons.
She paired the photos with a sweet caption that read, "For the magnificent person that you are & all the grace & joy that you bring ... I wish you the most wonderful & happiest of birthdays." She continued, "May your day be as lovely as you!"