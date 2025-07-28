When "The Big Bang Theory" ended its massively successful 12-season run in 2019, the sitcom was still a top-rated smash that ranked as one of television's most popular series ever. The legacy continued in a prequel spinoff, "Young Sheldon," focusing on the childhood of genius Sheldon Cooper growing up in small-town Texas. With Sheldon portrayed by Jim Parsons, who transformed from a struggling actor to sitcom superstardom, "Young Sheldon" would focus on the transformation of the character from a brainiac kid to the quirky genius beloved by fans of "The Big Bang Theory."

When assembling the cast for "Young Sheldon," Iain Armitage was tapped for the title role, and fans witnessed Armitage's transformation from child star to pilot over the course of that show's seven seasons. Cast as Sheldon's siblings were young actor Raegan Revord as his twin sister, Missy, and Montana Jordan as their older brother, Georgie.

As viewers of the show quickly observed, Jordan was not a Hollywood kid. While there have been many child stars who went off the deep end, Jordan has decidedly not been one of them. In fact, he experienced a childhood markedly similar to that of his character, born and raised in East Texas, before experiencing television stardom. To find out more, read on to experience the real-life transformation of "Young Sheldon" star Montana Jordan from child star to 21-year-old dad.