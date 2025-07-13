By 2025, Raegan Revord, who uses they/them pronouns, was already a sitcom veteran, having graced numerous TV comedies since making their screen debut in 2014. At that point, Revord had yet to turn 18.

In fact, television viewers watched Revord grow up in front of their eyes, during the actor's seven seasons on "Young Sheldon." While "Young Sheldon" star Iain Armitage transformed from child star to pilot, Revord similarly transformed while playing Sheldon's younger sister, Missy Cooper, portraying the character from age nine until 16.

Suffice it to say, the future looks bright for this talented actor, and it's safe to say that we've only begun to see what Revord will accomplish in the years to come. As Revord has expanded into areas ranging from philanthropy to writing, they're keen to share their multitude of talents with the world. To learn more about this fascinating young actor, read on for a deep dive into the untold truth of "Young Sheldon" star Raegan Revord.