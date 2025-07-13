The Untold Truth Of Young Sheldon Star Raegan Revord
By 2025, Raegan Revord, who uses they/them pronouns, was already a sitcom veteran, having graced numerous TV comedies since making their screen debut in 2014. At that point, Revord had yet to turn 18.
In fact, television viewers watched Revord grow up in front of their eyes, during the actor's seven seasons on "Young Sheldon." While "Young Sheldon" star Iain Armitage transformed from child star to pilot, Revord similarly transformed while playing Sheldon's younger sister, Missy Cooper, portraying the character from age nine until 16.
Suffice it to say, the future looks bright for this talented actor, and it's safe to say that we've only begun to see what Revord will accomplish in the years to come. As Revord has expanded into areas ranging from philanthropy to writing, they're keen to share their multitude of talents with the world. To learn more about this fascinating young actor, read on for a deep dive into the untold truth of "Young Sheldon" star Raegan Revord.
They've come out as nonbinary
Raegan Revord took a somewhat roundabout route in sharing they were non-binary. It all began in July 2024, when an online content creator, SettingSunset, shared a post on X. "I have my pronouns in my bio," the X user wrote. "I wear a they/them pin. These are not suggested pronouns, for you to decide to use or not. It is what I go by."
Fast forward to January of 2025, when SettingSunset had a huge reveal to make. In a subsequent X post, that user featured a video message, written in white text on a black screen. "I've been online for over two years. Making content. Meeting friends. Faceless," the post read, before posing a question: The post then posed a question. "Have you ever wondered who's behind the screen?" That question was answered when the black screen suddenly featured the back of a chair which turned to reveal none other than Revord sitting in it.
While the anonymous account went unnoticed, that was not the case after Revord's big reveal. As of July 2025, the SettingSunset X account had amassed more than 55,000 followers, while Revord's revelation post had racked up a hefty 13.7 million views.
Raegan Revord landed their first TV role at the age of 6
It's fair to say that Raegan Revord was something of a child prodigy. That was evident when they were cast in their first television role at six years old. That role wasn't in just any TV show, but a major hit: "Modern Family," with Revord playing Megan, best friend of Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons), adopted daughter of Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson).
According to Revord, entertaining others had been second nature since childhood. "My parents probably have hundreds of hours of footage of me putting on plays and concerts for them," they told A Book Of. Revord's non-showbiz parents never anticipated their child's theatricality would lead to a career as a child actor until their mother's friend put her in touch with a talent agency. "Pretty soon after that, I started booking a lot of commercials and once I saw myself on TV I wanted more," they continued.
Even at that young age, Revord was ambitious enough to aim higher, eager to book roles in film and television. To take the young actor to the next level, their parents hired a manager to help steer their career. "Once I was with the manager, I started going out for theatrical roles and landed a guest starring role on 'Modern Family' when I was six," they said. "That's when I knew I wanted to be a series regular on a TV show."
They have been a lifelong advocate for animals
It's fair to say that Raegan Revord has many passions in their life. One of these is their love for animals, and they have been an animal rights advocate since childhood. That was clear in a 2019 Facebook post they issued, accompanying a photo of Revord posing alongside a horse. "One day when I'm older I'm going to own a ton of land so I can rescue a bunch of animals to put on it," they wrote in the caption, signing it, "Raegan since the age of four."
That interest did not dissipate as they grew older. In a 2021 interview with Girls' Life, they revealed themself to be the proud owner of four rescue dogs, and reiterated their dream of having their own shelter. "One day it's my dream to have a farm full of rescue animals," they said. "I love horses, dogs, everything about animals, honestly! They're such happy and lovable creatures."
Revord also encouraged anyone reading their interview to pitch in by volunteering with their own local animal shelters. "Even small things, like donating towels or a blanket, can be so helpful," they added.
Raegan Revord experienced panic attacks and PTSD after a car accident
Among the gut-wrenching details about the "Young Sheldon" cast, Raegan Revord took to Instagram in March 2023 to share a terrifying moment that took place a few months earlier. "On the way to work my mom and I were t-boned by a driver driving under the influence," they wrote. While they avoided injury, the trauma of the crash left them with lingering trauma, which came into play when filming an episode of "Young Sheldon" required them to be in a car for much of the episode. "I had full-blown panic attacks and PTSD for weeks after the accident ..." they continued, crediting the supportiveness of the show's cast and crew for helping make it through the experience.
In a subsequent interview with People, Revord revealed being in a car while someone else was driving affected her mental health. "It definitely does give you anxiety and I feel like that probably will stay for a while afterwards," Revord admitted.
Yet the tragic real-life story of "Young Sheldon" star Raegan Revord became even more fraught, with Revord being haunted by details from the crash. They revealed it was the sounds that lingered the most. "It was that metal on metal, and then the airbags going out, all of it just together, that sound sticks with you," they added. Driving past the crash site on the way to the "Young Sheldon" set caused Revord to "relive what happened" each time.
Young Sheldon forced them to keep the same hairstyle for years
While there's no denying that being cast as Missy Cooper on "Young Sheldon" transformed Raegan Revord into a TV star, there was one downside when it came to their look. As Revord told ETOnline, they asked about the possibility of changing their hairstyle, but was told that Missy needed to have a consistent look. As a result, Revord was unable to change their own hair for several seasons.
Ironically, it was Revord's traumatic car accident that finally opened the door for a new hairdo. After they experienced a panic attack while filming car scenes, crew members asked what could be done to help calm them. One thing immediately entered their mind: Van Leeuwen ice cream.
When Revord arrived on set the following day, there were six cartons of that particular ice cream brand awaiting. In addition, producers also agreed to relax the rule about Missy's hair. "They called me over and they were like, 'Hey, we have some news for you,'" Revord recalled. "And they were like, 'You get to cut your hair.' And now I have short hair and I'm so happy. I love it so much. I got Van Leeuwen and I got a haircut. What more can you ask for?'"
Raegan Revord launched their own YA book club
In addition to their love of animals, another of Raegan Revord's passions is reading. As Revord's fans know, the actor is a total bookworm who loves nothing more than to plunge into a new novel. They brought their fans along with the launch of their own online book club, Read with Raegan. As Revord told People, reading was a priority within their family from a young age. "We have a lot of teachers and readers in our family, and so we always had a surplus of books," they explained.
Revord is far from the first celebrity to launch their own book club — celebs ranging from Oprah Winfrey to Reese Witherspoon to "Sex and the City" star Sarah Jessica Parker all have their own book clubs — yet Revord's focuses on books aimed at young adult readers within their own demographic. "I didn't see that space for kids to fall in love with reading," they added.
When selecting books for Read with Raegan, Revord will settle on one book and host online discussions about it with club members. However, when it comes to their own personal reading habits, they dive into multiple books at any given time. "The problem is, I read like five books at once. That's the issue," Revord said. "People are like, 'What are you reading right now?' I'm like, 'Sit down. This is going to take a little bit.'"
Raegan Revord has written a novel
On the Read with Raegan website, Raegan Revord made a big announcement: they had written a young adult novel, "Rules for Fake Girlfriends." "Writing this story has been such a dream," Revord wrote in early 2025, "and I can't wait for you all to read it when it comes out this fall."
Interviewed for Unclear, Revord revealed they first started writing stories at the age of six, typically involving American Girl dolls. They also created scripts, casting friends and family in various roles to act out with them. "I love writing because you can create your own setting and characters, and the sky really is the limit when it comes to creating stories, they said, pointing out that as an actor, they'll bring to life stories written by others, but face no such limitations as a writer. "But when you're writing, you get to create their entire world," Revord explained.
Revord teased "Rules for Fake Girlfriends" in an interview with ClicheMag, sharing their big ambitions for the project. "I don't want to give anything away, but what I can say is that it is a YA fantasy that I hope will become a series," they said.
They have partnered with Reese Witherspoon for a new lifestyle brand
Establishing themself as an actor, author, and book club founder before celebrating their 18th birthday is a major accomplishment, and Raegan Revord's talents did not go unnoticed. In fact, they caught the attention of Hollywood heavyweight Reese Witherspoon.
Witherspoon, who formed her own book club and utilized her own love of books to produce her own projects via her production company, Hello Sunshine, clearly recognized Revord as a kindred spirit. When the company launched a new lifestyle brand called Sunnie, aimed at Gen Z girls, Revord was tapped as a collaborator for the brand, alongside Canadian Olympic diver/social media influencer Molly Carlson, and "To All the Boys" star Lana Condor. "Young women — despite the many pressures they face — are intentionally creating space for joy," said Hello Sunshine's Maureen Polo in a press release, explaining how that particular demographic was both underrepresented and misunderstood.
"It's been a dream of mine to build a space where young women can be the truest version of themselves," Witherspoon said in a statement (via The Wrap). "Sunnie will be a celebration of that spirit, giving them the tools and community to navigate life's challenges while embracing their authentic selves."
Raegan Revord reprised their Young Sheldon character in a spinoff series
When "Young Sheldon" ended its seven-season run in 2024, that wasn't the end of the story. Sheldon's older brother, Georgie (played by Montana Jordan), and wife Mandy (Emily Osment), and their journey as teen parents became the spinoff, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," which made its debut in the fall of 2024.
During the show's first season, some "Young Sheldon" characters appeared as guest stars, with Raegan Revord reprising her role as Missy. Revord was recurring guest star throughout the season, and they wound up appearing in four episodes.
Reviving the character in a "Young Sheldon" spinoff proved to be an enlightening experience for Revord, given that the Missy viewers encountered in the new series was still reeling from the death of her father in the "Young Sheldon" series finale. "I don't know where they're taking her story, but I like what they've done with it," Revord said in an interview with Bleeding Cool. "I think her losing [her father] was difficult ... it's important to show all the different ways to grieve something."
Their friendship with Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch led to guest starring on Night Court
As it turned out, Ragaen Revord's association with "The Big Bang Theory" wasn't confined to that show's spinoff, "Young Sheldon," or the spinoff of the spinoff, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage." Revord had also fostered a friendship with "Big Bang Theory" star Melissa Rauch, who played Bernadette on the show.
After "The Big Bang Theory" concluded, Rauch struck out on her own as the star of her own show, NBC sitcom "Night Court." That show was a revival of the original "Night Court," which aired from 1984 until 1992, with Rauch playing the daughter of the original protagonist, Judge Harry Stone (portrayed by the late Harry Anderson, who died at age 65 in 2018). Rauch invited Revord to guest star on the 2025 finale of "Night Court."
In the episode, Revord portrayed a runaway teen placed in the charge of Rauch's Judge Abby Stone. "It was a really cool chance to play a different character and to be on a new set with new faces, but then a few familiar ones as well," Revord recalled in an interview with Screen Rant. And, as Revord pointed out, it was also the first time that they had actually acted alongside Rauch. "It was so difficult to not burst out laughing in the scene," they said.
Raegan Revord's growth from child to teen inspired Young Sheldon storylines
Over seven "Young Sheldon" seasons, viewers watched Missy Cooper grow up from sassy youngster to rebellious teenager. What fans of the show may not have realized, however, is that progression intentionally reflected the real-life growth that Raegan Revord went through during those years.
Speaking with People, "Young Sheldon" showrunner Steve Holland recalled how Revord evolved as an actor after being cast as Missy when they were just nine years old. "At the beginning, I think Raegan would throw in one-line zingers here and there, but as the years went on and she got so good, we could really lean on her for a whole story or an emotional story, and it just opened up the kind of things that we could write," he said. Holland stated he "let the show kind of grow up with the kids" and the stories "could get a little bit more adult and a little bit deeper as the show went on."
They launched an organization to help the homeless
Throughout their young life, Raegan Revord has demonstrated a consistent desire to give back, whether it's by supporting animal rescue endeavors or helping youngsters foster a love of reading through their book club.
As Revord told Variety, they'd recently launched another philanthropic project, Homeless Helpers. They felt compelled to do something, they explained, when they and their mother were driving through a section of Los Angeles where homelessness is rampant, and became overcome. "What I saw caused me to burst into tears," they recalled. "After that, I was set on helping those who were unlucky enough to live on the streets."
As Revord told ClicheMag, they believed Homeless Helpers was one of many organizations that helps generous people who want to lend their assistance, but are unsure where to begin. "I believe people are always looking for ways to help," Revord told ClicheMag. "I sent out donation boxes at work, and I got an overwhelming response of people helping," they said, while also encouraging others to do what they can to help homeless people in need. "There is always something to be done. If you see someone on the streets, actually talk to them, they're human too. Buy them a meal."