From Child Star To Pilot: The Transformation Of Young Sheldon Star Iain Armitage

Iain Armitage was just nine years old when he stepped into the role of Sheldon Cooper, cast as the kid version of the oddball genius played to Emmy-winning perfection by actor Jim Parsons in the beloved mega-hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." As the star of the spinoff prequel series "Young Sheldon," Armitage delighted fans of the original series with his portrayal of the boy genius while growing up in an average family in small-town Texas.

When the show ended after a highly successful seven-season run, Armitage faced an exciting future full of possibilities as the teenager pondered what was next. "I love an action movie or maybe a superhero movie," Armitage revealed during an interview with the Los Angeles Times. "It'd be fun to do something with martial arts. I'd like to do something physical for once. 'Sheldon' is so mental. I'd love to do a drama too."

While Parsons' own transformation from little-known actor to sitcom stardom has been impressive, so too has the journey of the youngster who's entertained millions as the younger version of his character. To find out more, read on to explore the transformation of "Young Sheldon" star Iain Armitage from child star to pilot.

