The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Young Sheldon's Raegan Revord
The "Big Bang Theory" spin-off prequel, "Young Sheldon," probably wouldn't have been half the hit it was without Raegan Revord stealing scenes as Missy Cooper, Sheldon's sarcastic, no-nonsense twin sister. Sure, Iain Armitage played the title role and nailed it, but Revord's mix of sass and charm made her a fan favorite and gave the show a lot of its heart. Revord would be the first one to tell you that filming the series was one of the best experiences of her life — but that doesn't mean it was all smooth sailing. In fact, one episode came with some serious real-life trauma.
Revord opened up about the experience on Instagram, saying how it was difficult to film Episode 16 of Season 6 because of what had happened prior to her coming on set. "On the way to work my mom and I were t-boned by a driver driving under the influence. The irony here is I'm pretty much in a car for this entire episode, but you know what they say, 'you gotta get back on the saddle,'" she recalled adding that the aftermath of it all was brutal. "And that's not to say it wasn't difficult. I had full blown panic attacks and PTSD for weeks after the accident."
The good news, though, is that the entire "Young Sheldon" team was incredibly supportive of her, prioritizing her well-being first above all else instead of fussing over wrapping up the episode. And despite the trauma, she managed to pull through, and even have some fun along the way. However, she's not pretending it didn't take a toll. The experience clearly made a lasting difference — both emotionally and mentally.
Raegan opened up about having PTSD because of the accident
Raegan Revord may have bounced back to finish filming "Young Sheldon "after her car accident, but she's been upfront about how much it rattled her — literally and emotionally. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she got real about how much the accident messed with her head. "If, like, a car happens to start to pull out of a driveway or something, your heart starts to race," the "George & Mandy's First Marriage" star shared. "You kind of grab your seat, like, 'What's gonna happen?'"
What's more, in a separate interview with People, Revord revealed that panic attacks are still a very real thing for her, especially when she has to ride a moving vehicle. "You feel your heart speed up and even though you're fine physically, it just does stick with you," she admitted. "It definitely does give you anxiety and I feel like that probably will stay for a while afterwards." To help manage the anxiety, she started working with a therapist who's been teaching her how to self-soothe when the panic hits full force.
But out of all this came something good. In true Missy Cooper fashion, she didn't let the trauma define her, having found a commitment to using her platform to speak up about mental health. "I don't want to just show the good aspects of my life," she added. "I think there's a lot of kids who are dealing with anxiety issues and I want to use my platform and normalize that as much as possible."