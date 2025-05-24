The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Young Sheldon's Raegan Revord

The "Big Bang Theory" spin-off prequel, "Young Sheldon," probably wouldn't have been half the hit it was without Raegan Revord stealing scenes as Missy Cooper, Sheldon's sarcastic, no-nonsense twin sister. Sure, Iain Armitage played the title role and nailed it, but Revord's mix of sass and charm made her a fan favorite and gave the show a lot of its heart. Revord would be the first one to tell you that filming the series was one of the best experiences of her life — but that doesn't mean it was all smooth sailing. In fact, one episode came with some serious real-life trauma.

Advertisement

Revord opened up about the experience on Instagram, saying how it was difficult to film Episode 16 of Season 6 because of what had happened prior to her coming on set. "On the way to work my mom and I were t-boned by a driver driving under the influence. The irony here is I'm pretty much in a car for this entire episode, but you know what they say, 'you gotta get back on the saddle,'" she recalled adding that the aftermath of it all was brutal. "And that's not to say it wasn't difficult. I had full blown panic attacks and PTSD for weeks after the accident."

The good news, though, is that the entire "Young Sheldon" team was incredibly supportive of her, prioritizing her well-being first above all else instead of fussing over wrapping up the episode. And despite the trauma, she managed to pull through, and even have some fun along the way. However, she's not pretending it didn't take a toll. The experience clearly made a lasting difference — both emotionally and mentally.

Advertisement