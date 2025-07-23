Kaitlan Collins Vs. Karoline Leavitt Is The Fiery Feud That Has Everyone Itching For A Knockout
It's even more crystal clear why Karoline Leavitt can't stand Kaitlan Collins after another one of their testy exchanges made its way online. During a press conference, the veteran CNN anchor grilled Leavitt and U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on a 2017 statement the White House had made regarding Russia's reported interference in past government affairs. Gabbard partially addressed Collins' question before letting Leavitt take the stage, who seemed determined to shut down all of Collins' points. Although the White House press secretary maintained composure while addressing her rival, Leavitt couldn't help but to stir the pot in her and Collins' feud again with her tone.
When a clip from their conversation was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, several posters online could feel the tension between the two. "I'm surprised no one yelled 'cat fight!' I feel like that's where these meetings are now," one user posted. "Rough afternoon for @PressSec. She was spitting mad," another user added. Another X user posted a quote that might've explained what was at the heart of Collins' and Leavitt's heated rivalry. "And then Kaitlin Collins dares ask a real question and suddenly they short-circuit like a hair dryer in a meth trailer. This isn't a briefing. It's a sorority grievance circle sponsored by Fox Nation," they said.
Kaorline Leavitt told everyone how fed up she is with Kaitlan Collins through her body language
Out of everyone who's on Kaitlan Collins' list of enemies, we have no doubt that Karoline Leavitt has taken the number one spot. But it's usually what Leavitt doesn't say that gives away how much the news anchor seems to have gotten under her skin. When Collins inquired about the White House's past statements about possible Russian influences, she initially directed her question to Gabbard. Although Gabbard was mostly stone-faced, Leavitt was visibly shaking her head the deeper that Collins went into her question. At one point, the New Hampshire native even let out a brief and mocking laugh while listening to her nemesis.
But what wasn't a laughing matter was the glare Leavitt gave the journalist during the fiery exchange, which is similar to how she's responded to Collins before. The difference in Leavitt's and Gabbard's body languages when it comes to Collins may show that the much older Gabbard has more patience than her younger contemporary does. However, given Leavitt's and Collins' history, it might be more likely that it gave away the not-so-secret animosity they have with each other.