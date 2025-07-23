Kaitlan Collins Vs. Karoline Leavitt Is The Fiery Feud That Has Everyone Itching For A Knockout

It's even more crystal clear why Karoline Leavitt can't stand Kaitlan Collins after another one of their testy exchanges made its way online. During a press conference, the veteran CNN anchor grilled Leavitt and U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on a 2017 statement the White House had made regarding Russia's reported interference in past government affairs. Gabbard partially addressed Collins' question before letting Leavitt take the stage, who seemed determined to shut down all of Collins' points. Although the White House press secretary maintained composure while addressing her rival, Leavitt couldn't help but to stir the pot in her and Collins' feud again with her tone.

When a clip from their conversation was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, several posters online could feel the tension between the two. "I'm surprised no one yelled 'cat fight!' I feel like that's where these meetings are now," one user posted. "Rough afternoon for @PressSec. She was spitting mad," another user added. Another X user posted a quote that might've explained what was at the heart of Collins' and Leavitt's heated rivalry. "And then Kaitlin Collins dares ask a real question and suddenly they short-circuit like a hair dryer in a meth trailer. This isn't a briefing. It's a sorority grievance circle sponsored by Fox Nation," they said.