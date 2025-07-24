Hulk Hogan's Death Has His Daughter Brooke On Everyone's Minds For One Sad Reason

When some netizens heard the news of Hulk Hogan's death at age 71, their first thought wasn't his illustrious wrestling career, which saw him face off against the Iron Sheik, André the Giant, and other WWE legends that we have lost. Instead, they took to Instagram to check in on Hulk's daughter, Brooke Hogan.

Fans got to know Brooke well on the reality series "Hogan Knows Best," which ran from 2005 to 2007. As the cameras rolled, she and Hulk often sparred over typical father-daughter issues, such as Brooke starting to date and not keeping her parents apprised of her whereabouts when going out. While Hulk could certainly be an overbearing dad, he and his daughter seemed to have a close relationship. But in March, Brooke revealed that she had gone no-contact with both Hulk and her mother, Linda Hogan. When her Instagram followers expressed their condolences, many of them had this revelation in mind. "I know you didn't have the best relationship with your dad, but sending you condolences, thoughts & prayers," one person wrote. "No one is perfect I hope you got the chance to talk to your father before he passed!!" another comment read.

In a lengthy post about her estrangement from her parents, Brooke accused them of being mentally and physically abusive. Without going into too much detail or revealing which specific parent she was referencing, she further wrote that they had been manipulative, self-centered, dishonest, and cruel. "Their behavior became more painful than their absence," she revealed. Brooke also expressed regret over defending a parent's behavior — something she once did for her dad in a very public way.