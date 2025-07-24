Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Linda Reminisced About Their Marriage Mere Days Before His Death
As wrestling fans mourn the death of WWE star Hulk Hogan, one social media post seems notably tragic in light of the news. Hulk's ex-wife, Linda Hogan, took a walk down memory lane on Instagram four days before he passed away. "The good old days!" Linda wrote under a photo of herself and Hulk — whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea — embracing with a side hug. Linda donned a stunning black halter dress, while Hulk sported his iconic red and yellow wrestling costume.
The 12-time World Champion was rushed to the hospital on the morning of July 24, 2025 after reportedly suffering a "cardiac arrest," per TMZ. Whispers had been circulating the wrestling world that Hulk had been struggling with serious health issues for a while. The day Linda posted the throwback, an Instagram user commented: "I hope Hulk recovers." A couple weeks before then as rumors were spreading, Hulk's current wife, Sky Daily, said that the speculations about the pro-wrestler being in a coma were untrue (via PennLive). Hulk died at 71. He leaves behind his adult children, Brooke and Nick, whom he shared with Linda.
Linda and Hulk Hogan's tumultuous relationship
Linda Hogan and Hulk Hogan married in 1983, but they split after 24 years of marriage in 2007. Earlier this year, Linda reflected on the ex-couple's toxic relationship. "It's been 15 — or longer — years since I left Hulk Hogan and my family is in the worst mess," she wrote in a March Instagram Story (via E! News). Linda claimed that Hulk was a "complete liar" and a "sex addict," even alluding to Hulk being responsible for their estrangement from their daughter, Brooke. "Brooke doesn't talk to us," wrote Linda. "She's had twins. She got married, she didn't tell us."
Brooke acknowledged her estrangement from her parents on Instagram, asserting that she has different reasons for not talking to each of them. According to a source who spoke with TMZ, Brooke last spoke with her father before he tied the knot with Sky Daily in 2023. The insider revealed that during their conversation, Brooke told Hulk that she loved him, for which she is now thankful.