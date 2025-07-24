Karoline Leavitt's Ego Gets Knocked Down A Peg With Unflattering South Park Debut

One scathing portrayal of Donald Trump has "South Park" trending on X. Unfortunately for Karoline Leavitt, Trump isn't the only one who was parodied and surely hated it during the long-running series' Season 27 premiere. Trump's press secretary can also officially join the list of celebs who were destroyed by "South Park," and we have a feeling she's far from happy about it.

The folks behind "South Park" weren't afraid to rip Trump to shreds with their partially cartoon-ified version of him. However, their portrayal of Leavitt was hardly as insulting as Trump's was. Unlike Trump, whose cartoon version was composed of an animated body and real photos of his face, the "South Park" version of Leavitt was an entirely animated caricature. She only popped up briefly a few times during the episode, urging Trump to talk to his disgruntled supporters on the phone and generally acting like his personal assistant.

All in all, Leavitt got off easier than she could have, yet there was one small detail that almost surely got under her skin. Their portrayal of Leavitt included one accessory that has earned her quite a bit of mockery online: her big cross necklace. And the fact that this joke has become big enough to make it onto "South Park" probably has her fuming.