Karoline Leavitt's Ego Gets Knocked Down A Peg With Unflattering South Park Debut
One scathing portrayal of Donald Trump has "South Park" trending on X. Unfortunately for Karoline Leavitt, Trump isn't the only one who was parodied and surely hated it during the long-running series' Season 27 premiere. Trump's press secretary can also officially join the list of celebs who were destroyed by "South Park," and we have a feeling she's far from happy about it.
The folks behind "South Park" weren't afraid to rip Trump to shreds with their partially cartoon-ified version of him. However, their portrayal of Leavitt was hardly as insulting as Trump's was. Unlike Trump, whose cartoon version was composed of an animated body and real photos of his face, the "South Park" version of Leavitt was an entirely animated caricature. She only popped up briefly a few times during the episode, urging Trump to talk to his disgruntled supporters on the phone and generally acting like his personal assistant.
All in all, Leavitt got off easier than she could have, yet there was one small detail that almost surely got under her skin. Their portrayal of Leavitt included one accessory that has earned her quite a bit of mockery online: her big cross necklace. And the fact that this joke has become big enough to make it onto "South Park" probably has her fuming.
South Park's Karoline Leavitt character was wearing the perfect attire
Since taking on the role of press secretary, Karoline Leavitt's transformation into White House Barbie has been hard to ignore. So, unsurprisingly, "South Park" leaned into this, putting her character in a hot pink pantsuit. But when it comes to the element of Leavitt's personal style that's received the most criticism, her sizable cross necklace takes the proverbial cake. The minds behind the biting "South Park" episode were sure to include that, too.
Interestingly, Leavitt's cross necklace and the jokes surrounding it have become so famous and recognizable, that the addition of this accessory was one of the ways some "South Park" watchers identified the character. On one post about the episode on X, one commenter noted, "I thought that was [Pam] Bondi." "I knew it was Leavitt because of the cross neckless," another X user replied. Leavitt has taunted her haters by showing off her cross necklace obsession time and time again. But will seeing it get mocked on "South Park" be enough to actually make her ditch the jewelry for good? It will be interesting to see if she's still sporting the cross, as well as if anyone will ask her a question about her "South Park" appearance, at her next press briefing.