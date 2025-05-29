Karoline Leavitt's Transformation Into White House Barbie Is Hard To Ignore
Karoline Leavitt has undergone quite the transformation from her early days in Washington, D.C. to becoming the White House press secretary. Looking at older photos, it's plain to see her style and overall aesthetic has changed. In July 2018, Leavitt posted an Instagram snap from on a balcony on Capitol Hill. Her blonde hair and bright smile were about the only recognizable features compared to her time working for President Donald Trump. She wore dark colors, including a black jacket and pants combo with an embroidered peach-colored top with a scoop neckline underneath the jacket. She completed the look with a pair of blue wide-frame glasses that mostly obscured the top portion of her face. It was a relatively carefree ensemble that was not emblematic of her future fashion choices.
A year later, the New Hampshire native posted another Instagram pic from Washington, D.C., but this time she posed in club gear. That photo illustrated how Leavitt's style would eventually slip, as she looked killer in a cropped white and black polka dot top and a pair of high-waisted black shorts. She accessorized with red earrings and a matching pair of red, open-toe heels that added a nice accent to the outfit. Those playful piece would end up becoming fewer and further between for Leavitt.
The future press secretary uploaded a photo to Instagram from the White House press briefing room in November 2020. She sported a loose-fitting black turtleneck sweater and a pair of rust-colored pants, as a photographer captured her adamantly pointing to the media during the presser. Her change in attire and style was already underway and Leavitt's evolution into White House Barbie became more apparent the following year.
Purple pantsuit in January 2021
Even though her young age might be misleading, Karoline Leavitt spent many years at the White House before being appointed as Donald Trump's press secretary. In January 2021, she tweeted about entering the White House as an intern a few years earlier. She had her eyes on a bigger prize as she then ran for Congress. During the run, Leavitt posted a photo to Instagram of her being interviewed on Capitol Hill by OAN. The transition into her final form as White House Barbie was evident even then.
Looking as if she came from a date with the Joker, Leavitt rocked a dark purple pantsuit with a matching purple top underneath her jacket. It was a brash color that was only broken up by her nude-colored high heels. In the snap, her bright, blonde hair shone as it was perfectly straight and hung down the back of her plum-colored ensemble. Followers commented on her youth at the time, but in what became a running theme for Leavitt, she dressed far beyond her years.
Romper and jacket combo in June 2023
A couple years later, Karoline Leavitt showed off her style in another shade of purple. She uploaded two Instagram photos standing next to Donald Trump in June 2023 and tagged the location as New Hampshire. Both of them flashed smiles and thumbs up for the camera in the first slide, and while Trump wore his trademark blue suit and red tie, Leavitt looked more casual. The future press secretary wore a lavender-colored romper that had loose-fitting pants, and a body-hugging top. To class up the look, Leavitt wore a short, white jacket over the romper. The open blazer's hemline hung around her waist and long sleeves that she folded at the cuff. (Coincidentally, the purple in her wristband and lanyard contrasted nicely against the light shade of her romper.) Leavitt clearly put some thought into the look, but her style was still evolving.
An Elle Woods-style look in September 2024
Karoline Leavitt's true style as press secretary started to round into form during Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. Leavitt may have aged herself with frumpy outfits at times, but at the presidential debate of September 2024, she pulled a page out of the Elle Woods' playbook and sported a colorful pink-infused ensemble. The Saint Anselm College grad wore a checkered cream-colored jacket and skirt combo. Following the debate, she uploaded a carousel to Instagram where she flaunted the playful-professional 'fit. The cream skirt and jacket had pink accents, and she complemented that with a tight-fitting pink top underneath her blazer. Leavitt's skirt had a high hemline, which showed off her legs as she finished the look with a pair of tan-colored heels. She would continue to play with frisky colors and patterns once she was officially appointed as Trump's press secretary.
Leopard print dress in February 2025
Speaking to the media outside the White House on a brisk day in February, Karoline Leavitt wore a full-length gray coat that hit just below her knees. The coat covered most of her printed frock, but enough of the outfit was visible to provide solid hints about what was underneath. Leavitt offered up an eyeful of her attire when she spoke at the CPAC DC conference that same day. As hinted in photos with the coat on, Leavitt wore a sleeveless leopard print dress with a hemline that ran down to her ankles. It had a form-fitting top that cinched at her waist and clung tightly to her midsection. While seated at the conference, Leavitt's black, knee-high stiletto-heeled boots were also on display.
Pink pansuit in April 2025
Karoline Leavitt's Barbie-fication was complete by April when she fielded questions alongside border czar Tom Homan at the White House. Leavitt opted for a pastel pink pantsuit while addressing the media. The blazer was buttoned, but a bit of her top peeked through and showed a low-cut neckline. It was a loose-fitting outfit with pants that hid her frame. She chose nude-colored high heels to complete the look. Were it not for the brash color, the pantsuit would have passed for appropriate.
In an effort to placate Donald Trump, Leavitt posted an Instagram carousel in the pink pantsuit while praising the president's efforts for a "secure border." Trump detractors were quick to mock her fashion choice in the comment section, though. "Pinocchio Barbie, except her lips shrink with each lie," a troll wrote.