Karoline Leavitt's Transformation Into White House Barbie Is Hard To Ignore

Karoline Leavitt has undergone quite the transformation from her early days in Washington, D.C. to becoming the White House press secretary. Looking at older photos, it's plain to see her style and overall aesthetic has changed. In July 2018, Leavitt posted an Instagram snap from on a balcony on Capitol Hill. Her blonde hair and bright smile were about the only recognizable features compared to her time working for President Donald Trump. She wore dark colors, including a black jacket and pants combo with an embroidered peach-colored top with a scoop neckline underneath the jacket. She completed the look with a pair of blue wide-frame glasses that mostly obscured the top portion of her face. It was a relatively carefree ensemble that was not emblematic of her future fashion choices.

Advertisement

A year later, the New Hampshire native posted another Instagram pic from Washington, D.C., but this time she posed in club gear. That photo illustrated how Leavitt's style would eventually slip, as she looked killer in a cropped white and black polka dot top and a pair of high-waisted black shorts. She accessorized with red earrings and a matching pair of red, open-toe heels that added a nice accent to the outfit. Those playful piece would end up becoming fewer and further between for Leavitt.

The future press secretary uploaded a photo to Instagram from the White House press briefing room in November 2020. She sported a loose-fitting black turtleneck sweater and a pair of rust-colored pants, as a photographer captured her adamantly pointing to the media during the presser. Her change in attire and style was already underway and Leavitt's evolution into White House Barbie became more apparent the following year.

Advertisement