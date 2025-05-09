Karoline Leavitt Throwback Pic Proves Her Style Game Is Slipping Hard
During her time as Donald Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt has been known to age herself in frumpy outfits, but that wasn't always the case. When she spoke to the press outside the White House in March, Leavitt wore a baby blue ensemble that was unflattering to both her figure and her age. She sported a baggy cardigan with gold buttons up the front, leaving only the top one buttoned to reveal the matching top underneath. To complete the grandma-chic look, the press secretary also wore a full-length pleated skirt, along with nude high heels. Leavitt must have been proud of the outfit, as she posted pics to her Instagram — where trolls said she looked much older than her years.
A week later, she rocked another disastrous ensemble. To promote the Podcast Row event at the White House, Leavitt wore a blue pajama-style dress. It was loosely draped over her body and featured a high collar, full sleeves, and a long skirt. There was a matching blue belt around her waist, but it did little to help the fabric cling to her figure. A few years earlier, Leavitt wore an entirely different type of blue outfit that showed she once had far superior sartorial taste.
In September 2023, Leavitt uploaded an Instagram photo from the previous month, and the first slide showed how much her fashion had changed. She wore a cute all-denim look in a group shot with friends. The outfit included a long-sleeved denim shirt that had baggy sleeves, but it showed off her curves. Leavitt also sported bootcut blue jeans with a pair of open-toed white heels, and she accessorized with a baby blue bag that complemented the ensemble. Around that same time, Leavitt posted pics in several stylish 'fits.
Karoline Leavitt used to dress more age-appropriate
A few months before posting the pic in the all-denim attire, Karoline Leavitt uploaded an Instagram snap of a stylish outfit that was more age-appropriate than the frumpy dresses she wears as White House press secretary. In the May 2023 photo, Leavitt sported a long-sleeved silver top. It had baggy sleeves but was more form-fitting around her chest, and she kept a few buttons undone to highlight her curves. For the picture, which was geotagged in New Hampshire, she also wore a pair of comfort-fit blue jeans and a pair of open-toe shoes. She accessorized with a white leather Gucci purse with blue and red stripes. Followers gushed over the outfit, and one noted how Leavitt displayed a sartorial flourish, as the wooden accents of her shoes complemented the purse.
Later that month, the Saint Anselm College grad made jaws drop when she posted an Instagram photo dump that included a pic in a body-hugging hot pink dress. Unlike her later old-fashioned looks, this dress was sleeveless, form-fitting, and featured a halter-style top with a scooped cowl neckline. The skirt clung to her hips, accentuating her backside, and Leavitt posed to the side to better show it off. That photo dump also featured a pic in a revealing outfit we doubt Leavitt would wear today.
While attending a Miami Heat game in May 2023, Leavitt wore a skintight green bodysuit with white pants — to show her support for the Boston Celtics. Her top had spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline that helped put her assets on display. Leavitt posted two pics in the revealing outfit, and unsurprisingly, followers flooded the replies with thirsty comments.