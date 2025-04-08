The Busty Karoline Leavitt Outfit We Doubt She'd Ever Wear Today

Karoline Leavitt has worn outfits that have totally missed the mark since stepping into the spotlight as the youngest-ever White House press secretary. She's known for dressing like a grandma in her tweed dresses and buttoned-up suits, but before assuming office, her style wasn't always so conservative. In 2023, she attended a Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat matchup in Florida sporting a look that's nothing like what she normally wears as Donald Trump's mouthpiece.

On Instagram, she posted two snaps of herself in a bright green tank top and white pants, which she accessorized with nude heels and a small handbag. The fitted ensemble accentuated her curves, and the low-cut top gave fans a generous glimpse of her cleavage. "'I'm taking my talents to South Beach,'" she captioned the photos, referencing a quote from LeBron James. "Go Celtics!"

Her comments were flooded with thirsty reactions from some of her male followers. "Damn you look great in that tank top," one said, while another quipped, "This outfit would be the only reason I'd go to a sporting event." It wasn't the only time Leavitt dressed according to her age either, as in July that year, she uploaded a photo of herself in another busty number while visiting Nantucket Island in Massachusetts. The mother-of-one sported a black tank top with a low scoop neck and shorts that showcased her smooth legs. "So hot," wrote one user. But others found the look to be too revealing. "It's not very 'conservative' to have your boobs hanging out," said another. Not only has she rocked some busty looks, but Leavitt isn't shy about flaunting her figure in swimwear snaps as well.