Hulk Hogan's Final Days In Florida Were More Harrowing Than Anyone Suspected

The world was blindsided when Hulk Hogan died at 71, since moves that Hogan made suggested that the wrestling legend was in decent shape. He and his old WCW colleague Eric Bischoff revealed they were starting the new wrestling promotion, Real American Wrestling, in April 2025. Moreover, Hogan had a big dream of working with President Donald Trump before tragedy struck. But in the days prior to his fatal cardiac arrest event, former associates of Hogan shared some troubling news. Radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge spoke about Hogan's health status on his YouTube channel.

The show's co-host, Lummy, set the mood by sharing how bleak Hogan's circumstances truly were. "Hogan's not doing well. He can't speak. His trachea or whatever was damaged and he's having problems and it does not look good. It does not look at all," he said on "The Bubba Army." Additionally, Bubba's source told him that Hogan was moved from a hospital back to his home. "He's in a hospital bed. It's just like he's at the hospital. They've gone as far as they can go at the hospital. Now, they're just keeping him comfortable at his home in a hospital bed," Bubba said. However, it was also noted that Hogan didn't seem to need emergency care at the time. The fact that he was able to function at his home also seemed like a good sign. But the news of Hogan's death showed that his situation was more dangerous than anyone realized.