Hulk Hogan's Final Days In Florida Were More Harrowing Than Anyone Suspected
The world was blindsided when Hulk Hogan died at 71, since moves that Hogan made suggested that the wrestling legend was in decent shape. He and his old WCW colleague Eric Bischoff revealed they were starting the new wrestling promotion, Real American Wrestling, in April 2025. Moreover, Hogan had a big dream of working with President Donald Trump before tragedy struck. But in the days prior to his fatal cardiac arrest event, former associates of Hogan shared some troubling news. Radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge spoke about Hogan's health status on his YouTube channel.
The show's co-host, Lummy, set the mood by sharing how bleak Hogan's circumstances truly were. "Hogan's not doing well. He can't speak. His trachea or whatever was damaged and he's having problems and it does not look good. It does not look at all," he said on "The Bubba Army." Additionally, Bubba's source told him that Hogan was moved from a hospital back to his home. "He's in a hospital bed. It's just like he's at the hospital. They've gone as far as they can go at the hospital. Now, they're just keeping him comfortable at his home in a hospital bed," Bubba said. However, it was also noted that Hogan didn't seem to need emergency care at the time. The fact that he was able to function at his home also seemed like a good sign. But the news of Hogan's death showed that his situation was more dangerous than anyone realized.
What Hulk Hogan's wife said about his health before he died
Fans might've been put off by the shady side of Hulk Hogan's family in the past. But Hogan's wife, Sky Daily, proved that some of Hogan's loved ones were always there when he needed them. Daily stepped up in a big way when rumors abounded that Hogan wasn't doing too well after getting surgery for his neck. Some had alleged that he was even in a coma or on his deathbed after the procedure. The gossip had gotten loud enough that Daily felt she had to respond. "His heart is strong, and there was never any lack of oxygen or brain damage. None of those rumors are true," she once said, per Page Six.
However, several days before Hogan's passing, Bubba the Love Sponge heard some news about Hogan that might've added more weight to the rumors Daily was trying to refute. "I have heard from pretty reliable sources that he's being kept alive on a machine. And if he's not being kept alive on the machine, he's pickled. He's pickled himself. He'll never be the same," Bubba said in a clip from "The Bubba Army." Either way, the reports both Daily and Bubba heard helped shed new light on how Hogan might've spent his last months alive, and they seem even grimmer than we imagined.