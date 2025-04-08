We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and child abuse.

Hulk Hogan and his family won the hearts of America on their top-rated show, "Hogan Knows Best," which premiered on VH1 in July 2005. The Hogans were portrayed as a dynamic brood whose unique traits made for good television. Hulk, whose real name is Terry Bollea, brought his star power to the table and was pretty much the world's greatest dad (he was recognized as the "Father of the Year" on the show's fourth season).

Linda Hogan was the ever-supportive wife who would sometimes be a bit strict mom when the occasion called for it; she was on board when Hulk got their children jobs at a diner to teach them fiscal responsibility. The couple's eldest child, Brooke Hogan, was a budding musician with lofty dreams and a go-getting attitude. Their son, Nick Hogan, was the ultimate ladies' man who had an eye for a good prank. The Hogans lived life on the fast lane — luxurious family vacations, access to who's who in the world of wrestling, fans who idolized and swarmed them on sight, you name it!

Although everything about the family looked picture-perfect, the sun wasn't always shining in the Hogan household. Over the years, there have been allegations of infidelity, betrayal within close circles, and even complete alienation. Keep reading for the shady side of the Hogan family.